Message boards :
News :
Final data is in the splitter queue.
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
Eric Korpela
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1374
Credit: 54,406,539
RAC: 25,119
|
As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.
@SETIEric
|
Jord
Send message
Joined: 9 Jun 99
Posts: 15131
Credit: 4,356,617
RAC: 1,215
|
Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?
|
juan BFP
Send message
Joined: 16 Mar 07
Posts: 9263
Credit: 561,612,775
RAC: 375,262
|
Thanks Eric for all you made in this years for us & the project.
Can't wait to see what the analysis of the data collected gives us and if possible the answer to the eternal question: Are we alone?
|
Grumpy Swede
Send message
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7989
Credit: 49,680,205
RAC: 19,163
|
As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.
Thank you Eric. It was interesting and fun while it lasted. Good luck with the back-end analysis of the results we've crunched over the years.
Keep us all informed if you find something interesting.
|
Tom M
Send message
Joined: 28 Nov 02
Posts: 4674
Credit: 275,258,529
RAC: 258,320
|
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UrunpqtcIE
A proud member of the OFA (Old Farts Assoc)
Let's bend the future towards a little less world-wide poverty one "bit" at a time.
Why do so many things "fall apart" part of the way through so many projects? Because "the devil is in the details"
|
[TA]Assimilator1
Send message
Joined: 16 Oct 99
Posts: 37
Credit: 8,434,566
RAC: 25,779
|
As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.
Thanks Eric, it's been a good ride :), I hope after you've done all the back end analysis that you'll be sending as new data........unless you find ET of course!
Btw how long's a while, just curious.
Team AnandTech - SETI@H, Muon1 DPAD, F@H, MW@H, A@H, LHC@H, POGS, R@H, DHEP@H.
Main rig - Ryzen 5 3600, 32GB DDR4 3200, RX 580 8GB, 500GB Samsung 970 Evo+, Win 10
2nd rig - i7 4930k @4.1 GHz, 16GB DDR2 1866, HD 7870 XT 3GB (DS), Win7 64bit
|
PERPLEXER ~ Thomas Huettinger
Send message
Joined: 25 Jan 05
Posts: 11
Credit: 394,534,437
RAC: 69,143
|
is seti-beta running ?
|
Eric Korpela
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1374
Credit: 54,406,539
RAC: 25,119
|
Beta will be shutting down as well, until we have something for it to do.
@SETIEric
|
rob smith
Send message
Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 18500
Credit: 415,398,205
RAC: 172,219
|
No.
Since there are no new applications to test Beta has been stopped for some time.
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
|
Ulrich Metzner
Send message
Joined: 3 Jul 02
Posts: 1246
Credit: 13,523,687
RAC: 5,248
|
Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?
+1 !
Aloha, Uli
|
UBT - Timbo
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 153
Credit: 9,916,526
RAC: 218,251
|
Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?
Another +1
Maybe make it Credit > 1 ??
regards,
Tim
Founder, UK BOINC Team
Join us @ UK BOINC Team: http://www.ukboincteam.org.uk/newforum
|
cRunchy
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 2747
Credit: 1,912,418
RAC: 1,473
|
+1Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?Another +1
This sounds about the most logical approach...
... as well as making the help forums the same.
Or maybe close sign-ups for the project as a whole BUT allow all current members to post regardless of RAC except for those on a ban.
|
Stephen "Heretic"
Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
|
Hi Eric,
. . Thanks for the heads up, so there will be some work to do for a little while yet ...
Stephen
:)
|
lunkerlander
Send message
Joined: 23 Jul 18
Posts: 82
Credit: 1,341,479
RAC: 1,936
|
Thanks Eric! Good luck with the work of analyzing all the results.
|
Sleepy
Send message
Joined: 21 May 99
Posts: 209
Credit: 92,369,029
RAC: 110,846
|
Thank you Eric & all staff present and past for all these years of dedication.
The job is not over yet.
More than that, we might still have the best time waiting ahead of us.
See you on the other side!
Sleepy
|
Gary Easton
Send message
Joined: 14 Nov 00
Posts: 9
Credit: 11,986,176
RAC: 36,463
|
So long and Thanks for all the fish.
|
Stephen "Heretic"
Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
|
So long and Thanks for all the fish.
. . Well someone had to say it I guess ... :)
Stephen
:)
|
Bill G
Send message
Joined: 1 Jun 01
Posts: 1272
Credit: 187,266,711
RAC: 106,847
|
I has been one hell of a ride. I will never make 200,000,000 for SETI but managed it overall. I will miss this and will have to wait to see if I continue on the backup projects.
The other thing that I was hoping to make was the 20 year club, but that is not going to happen either.
SETI@home classic workunits 4,019
SETI@home classic CPU time 34,348 hours
|
catavalon21
Send message
Joined: 2 Nov 01
Posts: 13
Credit: 7,145,388
RAC: 17,327
|
Yeah, me either (on the 20 club). Joined in 2001.
Still, was the first distributed data processing project I was able to feel like I actually was part of, even with years on-and-off along the way.
As others have said, what a ride.
|
Stephen "Heretic"
Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
|
I has been one hell of a ride. I will never make 200,000,000 for SETI but managed it overall. I will miss this and will have to wait to see if I continue on the backup projects.
. . I am no where near the 20 year club (not quite 8) but I was getting tantalisingly close to the 200 Million mark .... <sigh> Oh well.
. . Like yourself I am not sure how I feel about continuing doing only the backup project. Maybe I will develop an affinity for them.
Stephen
< shrug >
©2020 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.