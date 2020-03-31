Final data is in the splitter queue.


Advanced search

Message boards : News : Final data is in the splitter queue.
Message board moderation

To post messages, you must log in.

1 · 2 · Next

AuthorMessage
Eric Korpela Project Donor
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1374
Credit: 54,406,539
RAC: 25,119
United States
Message 2042009 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 16:23:54 UTC

As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.
@SETIEric

ID: 2042009 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile Jord
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 9 Jun 99
Posts: 15131
Credit: 4,356,617
RAC: 1,215
Netherlands
Message 2042012 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 16:37:10 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.  
Last modified: 31 Mar 2020, 16:37:20 UTC

Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?
ID: 2042012 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
juan BFP Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 16 Mar 07
Posts: 9263
Credit: 561,612,775
RAC: 375,262
Panama
Message 2042017 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:07:17 UTC

Thanks Eric for all you made in this years for us & the project.

Can't wait to see what the analysis of the data collected gives us and if possible the answer to the eternal question: Are we alone?
ID: 2042017 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Grumpy Swede
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7989
Credit: 49,680,205
RAC: 19,163
Sweden
Message 2042023 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:17:13 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.  

As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.

Thank you Eric. It was interesting and fun while it lasted. Good luck with the back-end analysis of the results we've crunched over the years.
Keep us all informed if you find something interesting.
ID: 2042023 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile Tom M
Volunteer tester

Send message
Joined: 28 Nov 02
Posts: 4674
Credit: 275,258,529
RAC: 258,320
Message 2042029 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:32:10 UTC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UrunpqtcIE
A proud member of the OFA (Old Farts Assoc)
Let's bend the future towards a little less world-wide poverty one "bit" at a time.
Why do so many things "fall apart" part of the way through so many projects? Because "the devil is in the details"
ID: 2042029 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile [TA]Assimilator1
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 16 Oct 99
Posts: 37
Credit: 8,434,566
RAC: 25,779
United Kingdom
Message 2042032 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:39:52 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.  

As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while.


Thanks Eric, it's been a good ride :), I hope after you've done all the back end analysis that you'll be sending as new data........unless you find ET of course!
Btw how long's a while, just curious.
Team AnandTech - SETI@H, Muon1 DPAD, F@H, MW@H, A@H, LHC@H, POGS, R@H, DHEP@H.

Main rig - Ryzen 5 3600, 32GB DDR4 3200, RX 580 8GB, 500GB Samsung 970 Evo+, Win 10
2nd rig - i7 4930k @4.1 GHz, 16GB DDR2 1866, HD 7870 XT 3GB (DS), Win7 64bit
ID: 2042032 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile PERPLEXER ~ Thomas Huettinger
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 25 Jan 05
Posts: 11
Credit: 394,534,437
RAC: 69,143
Germany
Message 2042041 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 18:13:05 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.  

is seti-beta running ?
ID: 2042041 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Eric Korpela Project Donor
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1374
Credit: 54,406,539
RAC: 25,119
United States
Message 2042046 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 18:43:18 UTC - in response to Message 2042041.  

Beta will be shutting down as well, until we have something for it to do.
@SETIEric

ID: 2042046 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
rob smith Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester

Send message
Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 18500
Credit: 415,398,205
RAC: 172,219
United Kingdom
Message 2042047 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 18:44:14 UTC - in response to Message 2042041.  

No.
Since there are no new applications to test Beta has been stopped for some time.
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
ID: 2042047 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Ulrich Metzner
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Jul 02
Posts: 1246
Credit: 13,523,687
RAC: 5,248
Germany
Message 2042048 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 18:57:36 UTC - in response to Message 2042012.  

Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?

+1 !
Aloha, Uli

ID: 2042048 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile UBT - Timbo
Volunteer tester

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 153
Credit: 9,916,526
RAC: 218,251
United Kingdom
Message 2042054 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 19:25:33 UTC - in response to Message 2042012.  
Last modified: 31 Mar 2020, 19:26:18 UTC

Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?


Another +1

Maybe make it Credit > 1 ??
regards,
Tim
Founder, UK BOINC Team
Join us @ UK BOINC Team: http://www.ukboincteam.org.uk/newforum
ID: 2042054 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile cRunchy
Volunteer moderator
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 2747
Credit: 1,912,418
RAC: 1,473
United Kingdom
Message 2042062 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:03:54 UTC - in response to Message 2042054.  

Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums?
Another +1

Maybe make it Credit > 1 ??
+1

This sounds about the most logical approach...

... as well as making the help forums the same.

Or maybe close sign-ups for the project as a whole BUT allow all current members to post regardless of RAC except for those on a ban.
ID: 2042062 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Stephen "Heretic" Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
Australia
Message 2042070 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:35:04 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.  

Hi Eric,

. . Thanks for the heads up, so there will be some work to do for a little while yet ...

Stephen

:)
ID: 2042070 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile lunkerlander
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 23 Jul 18
Posts: 82
Credit: 1,341,479
RAC: 1,936
United States
Message 2042073 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:46:26 UTC - in response to Message 2042070.  

Thanks Eric! Good luck with the work of analyzing all the results.
ID: 2042073 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Sleepy
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 21 May 99
Posts: 209
Credit: 92,369,029
RAC: 110,846
Italy
Message 2042074 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:50:12 UTC

Thank you Eric & all staff present and past for all these years of dedication.

The job is not over yet.

More than that, we might still have the best time waiting ahead of us.

See you on the other side!

Sleepy
ID: 2042074 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Gary Easton

Send message
Joined: 14 Nov 00
Posts: 9
Credit: 11,986,176
RAC: 36,463
United Kingdom
Message 2042075 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:56:12 UTC

So long and Thanks for all the fish.
ID: 2042075 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Stephen "Heretic" Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
Australia
Message 2042076 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 21:16:44 UTC - in response to Message 2042075.  

So long and Thanks for all the fish.


. . Well someone had to say it I guess ... :)

Stephen

:)
ID: 2042076 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile Bill G Special Project $75 donor
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 1 Jun 01
Posts: 1272
Credit: 187,266,711
RAC: 106,847
United States
Message 2042089 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 22:19:22 UTC - in response to Message 2042076.  

I has been one hell of a ride. I will never make 200,000,000 for SETI but managed it overall. I will miss this and will have to wait to see if I continue on the backup projects.
The other thing that I was hoping to make was the 20 year club, but that is not going to happen either.

SETI@home classic workunits 4,019
SETI@home classic CPU time 34,348 hours
ID: 2042089 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
catavalon21

Send message
Joined: 2 Nov 01
Posts: 13
Credit: 7,145,388
RAC: 17,327
United States
Message 2042108 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 23:48:59 UTC - in response to Message 2042089.  

Yeah, me either (on the 20 club). Joined in 2001.

Still, was the first distributed data processing project I was able to feel like I actually was part of, even with years on-and-off along the way.

As others have said, what a ride.
ID: 2042108 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Stephen "Heretic" Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 20 Sep 12
Posts: 5156
Credit: 191,528,947
RAC: 263,059
Australia
Message 2042115 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 23:58:40 UTC - in response to Message 2042089.  

I has been one hell of a ride. I will never make 200,000,000 for SETI but managed it overall. I will miss this and will have to wait to see if I continue on the backup projects.
The other thing that I was hoping to make was the 20 year club, but that is not going to happen either.

. . I am no where near the 20 year club (not quite 8) but I was getting tantalisingly close to the 200 Million mark .... <sigh> Oh well.

. . Like yourself I am not sure how I feel about continuing doing only the backup project. Maybe I will develop an affinity for them.

Stephen

< shrug >
ID: 2042115 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
1 · 2 · Next

Message boards : News : Final data is in the splitter queue.


 
©2020 University of California
 
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.