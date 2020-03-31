Final data is in the splitter queue.

Author Message

Eric Korpela

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Message 2042009 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 16:23:54 UTC @SETIEric



As promised, we've stopped the process that puts new data into the queue today. Data distribution will continue until the files shown on the status pages are done. We'll be accepting results and resending results that didn't validate for a while. Reply Quote ID: 2042009 ·

Jord

Joined: 9 Jun 99

Message 2042012 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 16:37:10 UTC - in response to Message 2042009.

Last modified: 31 Mar 2020, 16:37:20 UTC Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums? Reply Quote ID: 2042012 ·

juan BFP

Joined: 16 Mar 07

Message 2042017 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:07:17 UTC



Can't wait to see what the analysis of the data collected gives us and if possible the answer to the eternal question: Are we alone? Thanks Eric for all you made in this years for us & the project.Can't wait to see what the analysis of the data collected gives us and if possible the answer to the eternal question: Are we alone? Reply Quote ID: 2042017 ·

Grumpy Swede

Joined: 1 Nov 08

Thank you Eric. It was interesting and fun while it lasted. Good luck with the back-end analysis of the results we've crunched over the years.

Keep us all informed if you find something interesting. Thank you Eric. It was interesting and fun while it lasted. Good luck with the back-end analysis of the results we've crunched over the years.Keep us all informed if you find something interesting. Reply Quote ID: 2042023 ·

Tom M

Joined: 28 Nov 02

Message 2042029 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 17:32:10 UTC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UrunpqtcIE A proud member of the OFA (Old Farts Assoc)

Let's bend the future towards a little less world-wide poverty one "bit" at a time.

Why do so many things "fall apart" part of the way through so many projects? Because "the devil is in the details" A proud member of the OFA (Old Farts Assoc)Let's bend the future towards a little less world-wide poverty one "bit" at a time.Why do so many things "fall apart" part of the way through so many projects? Because "the devil is in the details" Reply Quote ID: 2042029 ·

Joined: 16 Oct 99

Thanks Eric, it's been a good ride :), I hope after you've done all the back end analysis that you'll be sending as new data........unless you find ET of course!

Btw how long's a while, just curious. Team AnandTech - SETI@H, Muon1 DPAD, F@H, MW@H, A@H, LHC@H, POGS, R@H, DHEP@H.



Main rig - Ryzen 5 3600, 32GB DDR4 3200, RX 580 8GB, 500GB Samsung 970 Evo+, Win 10

2nd rig - i7 4930k @4.1 GHz, 16GB DDR2 1866, HD 7870 XT 3GB (DS), Win7 64bit Thanks Eric, it's been a good ride :), I hope after you've done all the back end analysis that you'll be sending as new data........unless you find ET of course!Btw how long's a while, just curious.Team AnandTech - SETI@H, Muon1 DPAD, F@H, MW@H, A@H, LHC@H, POGS, R@H, DHEP@H.Main rig - Ryzen 5 3600, 32GB DDR4 3200, RX 580 8GB, 500GB Samsung 970 Evo+, Win 102nd rig - i7 4930k @4.1 GHz, 16GB DDR2 1866, HD 7870 XT 3GB (DS), Win7 64bit Reply Quote ID: 2042032 ·

cRunchy

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Message 2042062 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:03:54 UTC - in response to Message 2042054. Eric, what are you going to do about the requirement of RAC > 1 to be able to post on the main forums? Another +1



Maybe make it Credit > 1 ?? +1



This sounds about the most logical approach...



... as well as making the help forums the same.



Or maybe close sign-ups for the project as a whole BUT allow all current members to post regardless of RAC except for those on a ban. +1This sounds about the most logical approach...... as well as making the help forums the same.Or maybe close sign-ups for the project as a whole BUT allow all current members to post regardless of RAC except for those on a ban. Reply Quote ID: 2042062 ·

Sleepy

Joined: 21 May 99

Message 2042074 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 20:50:12 UTC Thank you Eric & all staff present and past for all these years of dedication.



The job is not over yet.



More than that, we might still have the best time waiting ahead of us.



See you on the other side!



Sleepy Reply Quote ID: 2042074 ·

Bill G



Joined: 1 Jun 01

Joined: 1 Jun 01Posts: 1272Credit: 187,266,711RAC: 106,847 Message 2042089 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 22:19:22 UTC - in response to Message 2042076.

The other thing that I was hoping to make was the 20 year club, but that is not going to happen either.

SETI@home classic workunits 4,019

SETI@home classic CPU time 34,348 hours I has been one hell of a ride. I will never make 200,000,000 for SETI but managed it overall. I will miss this and will have to wait to see if I continue on the backup projects.The other thing that I was hoping to make was the 20 year club, but that is not going to happen either.SETI@home classic workunits 4,019SETI@home classic CPU time 34,348 hours Reply Quote ID: 2042089 ·

catavalon21

Joined: 2 Nov 01

Joined: 2 Nov 01Posts: 13Credit: 7,145,388RAC: 17,327 Message 2042108 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 23:48:59 UTC - in response to Message 2042089. Yeah, me either (on the 20 club). Joined in 2001.



Still, was the first distributed data processing project I was able to feel like I actually was part of, even with years on-and-off along the way.



As others have said, what a ride. Reply Quote ID: 2042108 ·