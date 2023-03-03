What is SETI@home?

Thanks to everyone for your support over the years. We encourage you to keep crunching for science.
SETI@home is a scientific experiment, based at UC Berkeley, that uses Internet-connected computers in the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). You can participate by running a free program that downloads and analyzes radio telescope data.
Nebula progress report
Check out our latest newsletter: Final update.
3 Mar 2023, 4:59:42 UTC · Discuss
Citizen Science SETI Project at UCLA.
Jean Luc Margot, a SETI Researcher at UCLA has started a Citizen Science project at UCLA. Participants will help identify and classify types of Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) seen in the data that they have taken at the Green Bank Telescope. This is an important step in identifying any signals that don't look like RFI.
You can join at https://www.zooniverse.org/projects/ucla-seti-group/are-we-alone-in-the-universe.
15 Feb 2023, 19:40:18 UTC · Discuss
RIP Frank Drake
We are sad to report that SETI pioneer and originator of the Drake Equation passed away on September 2nd. Frank at the age of 92. Frank conducted the first SETI experiments capable of detecting radio signals at nearby stars distances, He continued to be a large influence on the field into his 90s.
Dan Werthimer had this to say:
If it weren't for Frank, I'd be filthy rich. When the first microcomputer chips came out in the early 70's I joined the Homebrew Computer Club, along with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Everybody in Homebrew became ultra-rich, except me.
While other homebrewers were designing and selling the first home computers, I spent my time figuring out how to utilize the first computer chips for SETI experiments, thanks to Frank. I didn't become rich, but instead I was inspired by Frank to work on some of the most fundamental questions we have as humans. He taught me so much - I was incredibly fortunate to work with Frank on many SETI experiments for 45 years. Frank's insights led to optical SETI, SETI@home, and most recently, while in his 90's, Frank helped pioneer PANOSETI.
Frank was a wonderful friend, mentor, and brilliant collaborator. If Earthlings ever find ET, we'll have Frank to thank.
Another bittersweet milestone.
We're cleaning out our lab at Space Sciences, and saying goodbye to a lot of history.
31 Mar 2022, 18:58:41 UTC · Discuss
Nebula progress report
Check out our latest newsletter: New zones, a milestone, and next steps.
21 Nov 2021, 21:14:44 UTC · Discuss
