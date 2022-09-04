RIP Frank Drake

Eric Korpela

Volunteer moderator

Project administrator

Project developer

Project scientist



Send message

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Posts: 1381

Credit: 54,506,847

RAC: 60



Message 2106316 - Posted: 4 Sep 2022, 22:04:33 UTC

Last modified: 4 Sep 2022, 22:04:58 UTC



Dan Werthimer had this to say: If it weren't for Frank, I'd be filthy rich. When the first microcomputer chips came out in the early 70's I joined the Homebrew Computer Club, along with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Everybody in Homebrew became ultra-rich, except me.



While other homebrewers were designing and selling the first home computers, I spent my time figuring out how to utilize the first computer chips for SETI experiments, thanks to Frank. I didn't become rich, but instead I was inspired by Frank to work on some of the most fundamental questions we have as humans. He taught me so much - I was incredibly fortunate to work with Frank on many SETI experiments for 45 years. Frank's insights led to optical SETI, SETI@home, and most recently, while in his 90's, Frank helped pioneer PANOSETI.



Frank was a wonderful friend, mentor, and brilliant collaborator. If Earthlings ever find ET, we'll have Frank to thank. @SETIEric



We are sad to report that SETI pioneer and originator of the Drake Equation passed away on September 2nd. Frank at the age of 92. Frank conducted the first SETI experiments capable of detecting radio signals at nearby stars distances, He continued to be a large influence on the field into his 90s.Dan Werthimer had this to say: Reply Quote ID: 2106316 ·