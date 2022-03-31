Message boards :
Another bittersweet milestone.
We're cleaning out our lab at Space Sciences, and saying goodbye to a lot of history.
We're cleaning out our lab at Space Sciences, and saying goodbye to a lot of history.
Yeah, I noticed that post Eric. Pretty sad, but also leading to two questions:
1. Isn't it time now, to post that SETI@home is not in any hibernation, but that it will never come back again with any public crunching?
There are many here, who still believes that SETI@home, will come back from the hibernation. (I'm not one of those)
2. It's a given that this forum will also go away. So the question is, when will the forum be shut down for good?
