Another bittersweet milestone.
Eric Korpela
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Message 2096879 - Posted: 31 Mar 2022, 18:58:41 UTC

We're cleaning out our lab at Space Sciences, and saying goodbye to a lot of history.
Grumpy Swede (I stand with Ukraine)
Volunteer tester
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Message 2096886 - Posted: 31 Mar 2022, 21:34:22 UTC  

Yeah, I noticed that post Eric. Pretty sad, but also leading to two questions:

1. Isn't it time now, to post that SETI@home is not in any hibernation, but that it will never come back again with any public crunching?
There are many here, who still believes that SETI@home, will come back from the hibernation. (I'm not one of those)

2. It's a given that this forum will also go away. So the question is, when will the forum be shut down for good?
