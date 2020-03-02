SETI@home hibernation

Author Message

We're doing this for two reasons:



1) Scientifically, we're at the point of diminishing returns; basically, we've analyzed all the data we need for now.



2) It's a lot of work for us to manage the distributed processing of data. We need to focus on completing the



However, SETI@home is not disappearing. The web site and the message boards will continue to operate. We hope that other UC Berkeley astronomers will find uses for the huge computing capabilities of SETI@home for SETI or related areas like cosmology and pulsar research. If this happens, SETI@home will start distributing work again. We'll keep you posted about this.



If you're currently running SETI@home on your computer, we encourage you to attach to



This sucks. Now I will have to abort all of my tasks.

On March 31, the volunteer computing part of SETI@home will stop distributing work and will go into hibernation.



we have crunched over 20+ years.

Excellent decision. It's exactly what I have wanted for some time now. Time to concentrate on analyzing all results that we have crunched over 20+ years.

So long and thanks for all the fish!

The Vogons must be on their way in their big yellow ships

Joined: 19 May 99Posts: 311Credit: 315,780,788RAC: 923,505 Message 2035193 - Posted: 2 Mar 2020, 21:47:57 UTC



Roger After 20 years of supporting SETI@Home, this is a milestone. I'm glad there will be a focus on analyzing our results and hope there are some interesting ones to share. Meanwhile, I hope there are other analyzes this global and dedicated group of volunteers can support. Look forward to hearing about those.Roger Reply Quote ID: 2035193 ·

Message 2035210 - Posted: 2 Mar 2020, 22:04:44 UTC - in response to Message 2035163.

... and writing this up in a scientific journal paper...

There must be also some good mileage in writing up how the various optimized apps came to be and for how they were optimized and for their contribution to pushing our search farther and faster and more efficiently...?



A fantastic feat all round for the community inspiration and dedication!



Here's looking forward to what progress we make next.





Keep searchin',

Martin See new freedom:

Take a look for yourself:

The Future is what We all make IT There must be also some good mileage in writing up how the various optimized apps came to be and for how they were optimized and for their contribution to pushing our search farther and faster and more efficiently...?A fantastic feat all round for the community inspiration and dedication!Here's looking forward to what progress we make next.Keep searchin',MartinSee new freedom: Mageia Linux Take a look for yourself: Linux Format The Future is whatall make IT (GPLv3) Reply Quote ID: 2035210 ·

What about all the breakthrough data that's being collected right now??



What was the all the hard drive's needed for that I donated money used for?



Disappointed. :(

Joined: 28 Sep 99Posts: 2754Credit: 1,236,086,648RAC: 5,214,693 Message 2035223 - Posted: 2 Mar 2020, 22:18:05 UTC



Sad to see it go. but i'll keep my ear to the ground in case it ever comes back. Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours



When you get the analyzed results sorted through, at least let me know how many aliens my systems found :DSad to see it go. but i'll keep my ear to the ground in case it ever comes back.Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours Reply Quote ID: 2035223 ·

What about all the breakthrough data that's being collected right now??



What was the all the hard drive's needed for that I donated money used for?



Disappointed. :(



the money will be used for the disks for the replacement database system. this system will be used for Nebula.



the money will be used for the disks for the replacement database system. this system will be used for Nebula.Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours Reply Quote ID: 2035224 ·

Message 2035230 - Posted: 2 Mar 2020, 22:25:24 UTC - in response to Message 2035225.

Note: s@h will still receive your completed work.

Note: s@h will still receive your completed work.



At the end of this month, no further work will be sent out for processing.



Fantastic work all round!



Fantastic work all round!





Keep searchin',

Martin See new freedom:

Take a look for yourself:

The Future is what We all make IT Note: s@h will still receive your completed work.At the end of this month, no further work will be sent out for processing.Then there is a lot more work for the scientists at s@h to do to continue to process the many results you and many others have sent over the last 20 years and more...Fantastic work all round!Keep searchin',MartinSee new freedom: Mageia Linux Take a look for yourself: Linux Format The Future is whatall make IT (GPLv3) Reply Quote ID: 2035230 ·

(german) Hoffentlich auch in Deutschland erscheinend, bzw. den deutschen Zeitschriften. Online in deutsch wäre natürlich optimal. Ich habe mich an dem Projekt ab dem 27. Juli 1999 beteiligt mit einem Pentium 133Mhz ohne MMX. Später über BOiNC mit über 20 Projekten an verschiedenen Rechnern mit machen lassen.