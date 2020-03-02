Message boards :
News :
SETI@home hibernation
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
SETI News
Send message
Joined: 16 Dec 09
Posts: 387
Credit: 0
RAC: 0
|
On March 31, the volunteer computing part of SETI@home will stop distributing work and will go into hibernation.
We're doing this for two reasons:
1) Scientifically, we're at the point of diminishing returns; basically, we've analyzed all the data we need for now.
2) It's a lot of work for us to manage the distributed processing of data. We need to focus on completing the back-end analysis of the results we already have, and writing this up in a scientific journal paper.
However, SETI@home is not disappearing. The web site and the message boards will continue to operate. We hope that other UC Berkeley astronomers will find uses for the huge computing capabilities of SETI@home for SETI or related areas like cosmology and pulsar research. If this happens, SETI@home will start distributing work again. We'll keep you posted about this.
If you're currently running SETI@home on your computer, we encourage you to attach to other BOINC-based projects as well. Or use Science United and sign up to do astronomy. You can stay attached to SETI@home, of course, but you won't get any jobs until we find new applications.
We're extremely grateful to all of our volunteers for supporting us in many ways during the past 20 years. Without you there would be no SETI@home. We're excited to finish up our original science project, and we look forward to what comes next.
|
Gary Charpentier
Send message
Joined: 25 Dec 00
Posts: 26494
Credit: 52,918,156
RAC: 18,934
|
Say it isn't so
|
Microns
Send message
Joined: 19 May 99
Posts: 12
Credit: 12,970,933
RAC: 5,755
|
So long and thanks for all the fish!
|
-= Vyper =-
Send message
Joined: 5 Sep 99
Posts: 1627
Credit: 1,048,190,978
RAC: 1,214,230
|
|
Michael Rabasa
Send message
Joined: 28 Oct 10
Posts: 11
Credit: 13,153,057
RAC: 29,932
|
WTF?
|
Dave Cummings
Send message
Joined: 16 May 09
Posts: 219
Credit: 1,193,272
RAC: 367
|
No way come on
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner register.
Www.b787register.co.uk
The world's most in depth B787 movements site
|
rcthardcore
Send message
Joined: 23 Nov 08
Posts: 48
Credit: 1,306,006
RAC: 156
|
This sucks. Now I will have to abort all of my tasks.
|
ML1
Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 10245
Credit: 7,448,020
RAC: 1,776
|
... Now I will have to abort all of my tasks.
No aborts are needed for your presently running WUs...
Keep searchin'!
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
|
Grumpy Swede
Send message
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7956
Credit: 49,477,287
RAC: 13,885
|
On March 31, the volunteer computing part of SETI@home will stop distributing work and will go into hibernation.
Excellent decision. It's exactly what I have wanted for some time now. Time to concentrate on analyzing all results that
we have crunched over 20+ years.
|
Mr. Kevvy
Send message
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 3161
Credit: 1,090,776,547
RAC: 1,788,688
|
This is sad, but not unexpected. Nebula has been in the works for a while and was designed to process the two decades of data we've accumulated. The project always had a fixed lifespan pending getting to this state. I had hoped that it would continue with data being collected, processed and put into Nebula at the same time, but this may not be technically possible.
In the interim, the greatest contribution to the world that SETI@Home has made is the development of BOINC. There are dozens of worthy BOINC projects out there to switch our computers to, all needing volunteers. While they'll never replace SETI@Home for me, they'll at least keep the hardware we paid for busy, and who knows... we might still discover something. (And of course we can only now start to discover something here... all of our data has sat idle and waiting until now!)
So there is still hope.
|
Boiler Paul
Send message
Joined: 4 May 00
Posts: 226
Credit: 4,794,328
RAC: 6,110
|
So long and thanks for all the fish!
The Vogons must be on their way in their big yellow ships
|
Freewill
Send message
Joined: 19 May 99
Posts: 311
Credit: 315,780,788
RAC: 923,505
|
After 20 years of supporting SETI@Home, this is a milestone. I'm glad there will be a focus on analyzing our results and hope there are some interesting ones to share. Meanwhile, I hope there are other analyzes this global and dedicated group of volunteers can support. Look forward to hearing about those.
Roger
|
ML1
Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 10245
Credit: 7,448,020
RAC: 1,776
|
... and writing this up in a scientific journal paper...
There must be also some good mileage in writing up how the various optimized apps came to be and for how they were optimized and for their contribution to pushing our search farther and faster and more efficiently...?
A fantastic feat all round for the community inspiration and dedication!
Here's looking forward to what progress we make next.
Keep searchin',
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
|
Paul King
Send message
Joined: 21 Aug 19
Posts: 39
Credit: 681,337
RAC: 216
|
What about all the breakthrough data that's being collected right now??
What was the all the hard drive's needed for that I donated money used for?
Disappointed. :(
|
Ian&Steve C.
Send message
Joined: 28 Sep 99
Posts: 2754
Credit: 1,236,086,648
RAC: 5,214,693
|
When you get the analyzed results sorted through, at least let me know how many aliens my systems found :D
Sad to see it go. but i'll keep my ear to the ground in case it ever comes back.
Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours
|
Ian&Steve C.
Send message
Joined: 28 Sep 99
Posts: 2754
Credit: 1,236,086,648
RAC: 5,214,693
|
What about all the breakthrough data that's being collected right now??
the money will be used for the disks for the replacement database system. this system will be used for Nebula.
Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours
|
Miklos M.
Send message
Joined: 5 May 99
Posts: 955
Credit: 135,979,652
RAC: 74,321
|
It does not want my done tasks?
|
ML1
Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 10245
Credit: 7,448,020
RAC: 1,776
|
It does not want my done tasks?
Note: s@h will still receive your completed work.
At the end of this month, no further work will be sent out for processing.
Then there is a lot more work for the scientists at s@h to do to continue to process the many results you and many others have sent over the last 20 years and more...
Fantastic work all round!
Keep searchin',
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
|
Onur Ulusoy
Send message
Joined: 27 Jul 99
Posts: 1
Credit: 2,282,471
RAC: 889
|
(german) Hoffentlich auch in Deutschland erscheinend, bzw. den deutschen Zeitschriften. Online in deutsch wäre natürlich optimal. Ich habe mich an dem Projekt ab dem 27. Juli 1999 beteiligt mit einem Pentium 133Mhz ohne MMX. Später über BOiNC mit über 20 Projekten an verschiedenen Rechnern mit machen lassen.
|
Bernie Vine
Send message
Joined: 26 May 99
Posts: 9899
Credit: 101,010,711
RAC: 170,594
|
It does not want my done tasks?
Currently there is a problem with reporting tasks and will hopefully be sorted soon.
Tasks are expected to still be accepted up to and hopefully past the 31st March
©2020 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.