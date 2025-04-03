Website outage

Author Message

Scrooge McDuck



Send message

Joined: 26 Nov 99

Posts: 1483

Credit: 1,674,173

RAC: 54

Joined: 26 Nov 99Posts: 1483Credit: 1,674,173RAC: 54 Message 2147941 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 9:04:57 UTC

Last modified: 4 Apr 2025, 9:05:46 UTC Kudos for the speedy recovery of this website after such a serious hardware failure... and without losses. Thank you! Reply Quote ID: 2147941 ·