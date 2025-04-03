Website outage


Website outage
AuthorMessage
Eric Korpela
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1383
Credit: 54,506,847
RAC: 60
United States
Message 2147914 - Posted: 3 Apr 2025, 20:49:48 UTC

Multiple disk failure resulted in a web site outage. We think we've recovered almost everything from the web site, so it should be back up and running.
@SETIEric@qoto.org (Mastodon)

ID: 2147914
Wiggo
Joined: 24 Jan 00
Posts: 37656
Credit: 261,360,520
RAC: 489
Australia
Message 2147922 - Posted: 3 Apr 2025, 22:43:40 UTC

Thanks Eric for the news.

Cheers.
ID: 2147922
Gary Charpentier
Volunteer tester
Joined: 25 Dec 00
Posts: 31195
Credit: 53,134,872
RAC: 32
United States
Message 2147930 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 1:06:41 UTC

Thanks for your hard work.
ID: 2147930
Scrooge McDuck
Joined: 26 Nov 99
Posts: 1483
Credit: 1,674,173
RAC: 54
Germany
Message 2147941 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 9:04:57 UTC
Last modified: 4 Apr 2025, 9:05:46 UTC

Kudos for the speedy recovery of this website after such a serious hardware failure... and without losses. Thank you!
ID: 2147941
Dirk Broer
Volunteer tester
Joined: 18 Jun 00
Posts: 22
Credit: 5,339,302
RAC: 18
British Virgin Islands
Message 2147952 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 12:43:03 UTC - in response to Message 2147914.  
Last modified: 4 Apr 2025, 13:05:46 UTC

Could there a new application (or even specialized CPU/GPU applications) be developed that make use of the AI capabilities of modern CPUS/SOCs and/or GPUs to plow through the SETI-data?
ID: 2147952
SciManStev
Volunteer tester
Joined: 20 Jun 99
Posts: 6661
Credit: 121,090,076
RAC: 0
United States
Message 2147957 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 14:23:47 UTC

Thank you Eric!
Even without an active SETI processing work units, this forum has become an international place where science minded people can talk with each other, and share perspectives about a wide range of topics.
Warning, addicted to SETI crunching!
Crunching as a member of GPU Users Group.
GPUUG Website
ID: 2147957
Kissagogo27
Joined: 6 Nov 99
Posts: 717
Credit: 8,032,827
RAC: 62
France
Message 2147979 - Posted: 4 Apr 2025, 21:00:38 UTC

\o/
ID: 2147979
Grant (SSSF)
Volunteer tester

Joined: 19 Aug 99
Posts: 13911
Credit: 208,696,464
RAC: 304
Australia
Message 2147997 - Posted: 5 Apr 2025, 3:28:26 UTC - in response to Message 2147930.  

Thanks for your hard work.
Agreed.
Grant
Darwin NT
ID: 2147997

Message boards : News : Website outage


 
