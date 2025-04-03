Message boards :
News :
Website outage
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
Eric Korpela
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1383
Credit: 54,506,847
RAC: 60
|
Multiple disk failure resulted in a web site outage. We think we've recovered almost everything from the web site, so it should be back up and running.
@SETIEric@qoto.org (Mastodon)
|
Wiggo
Send message
Joined: 24 Jan 00
Posts: 37656
Credit: 261,360,520
RAC: 489
|
Thanks Eric for the news.
Cheers.
|
Gary Charpentier
Send message
Joined: 25 Dec 00
Posts: 31195
Credit: 53,134,872
RAC: 32
|
Thanks for your hard work.
|
Scrooge McDuck
Send message
Joined: 26 Nov 99
Posts: 1483
Credit: 1,674,173
RAC: 54
|
Kudos for the speedy recovery of this website after such a serious hardware failure... and without losses. Thank you!
|
Dirk Broer
Send message
Joined: 18 Jun 00
Posts: 22
Credit: 5,339,302
RAC: 18
|
Could there a new application (or even specialized CPU/GPU applications) be developed that make use of the AI capabilities of modern CPUS/SOCs and/or GPUs to plow through the SETI-data?
|
SciManStev
Send message
Joined: 20 Jun 99
Posts: 6661
Credit: 121,090,076
RAC: 0
|
Thank you Eric!
Even without an active SETI processing work units, this forum has become an international place where science minded people can talk with each other, and share perspectives about a wide range of topics.
Warning, addicted to SETI crunching!
Crunching as a member of GPU Users Group.
GPUUG Website
|
Kissagogo27
Send message
Joined: 6 Nov 99
Posts: 717
Credit: 8,032,827
RAC: 62
|
\o/
|
Grant (SSSF)
Send message
Joined: 19 Aug 99
Posts: 13911
Credit: 208,696,464
RAC: 304
|
Thanks for your hard work.Agreed.
Grant
Darwin NT
©2025 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.