Bryon Leigh Hatch and Arecibo have passed on.
Message board moderation
Author
Message
|
Eric Korpela
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1378
Credit: 54,506,847
RAC: 60
|
We got two pieces of really bad news yesterday. Byron Leigh Hatch, founder of the Carl Sagan team, all around smart and thoughtful guy, and a setizen since shortly after SETI@home began in 1999, passed away in August. There is a thread for leaving remembrances here. He will be missed.
And, of course, we were informed of the collapse of the elevated structure at Arecibo. It was clear after the second cable broke, the structure would come down soon. As much as we were unhappy that the repair efforts had to be abandoned because of the danger, it's clear now that it was the right call. It's our hope that we will find national support for building new scientific facilities on Puerto Rico in the near future.
@SETIEric
|
HTH
Joined: 8 Jul 00
Posts: 691
Credit: 909,237
RAC: 0
|
We got two pieces of really bad news yesterday. Byron Leigh Hatch, founder of the Carl Sagan team, all around smart and thoughtful guy, and a setizen since shortly after SETI@home began in 1999, passed away in August. There is a thread for leaving remembrances here. He will be missed.
My condolences to Byron's family and friends. :(
Henri.
|
UBT - Timbo
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 156
Credit: 10,720,947
RAC: 362
|
Double sad news... 2020 really is proving itself to be a really bad year for many people and many other "stalwarts" that we have come to depend on.
Condolences to the Hatch family...and perhaps a nice, rich entrepreneur might help fund a spanking new telescope at Puerto Rico, once the site has been cleared and made safe.
regards,
Tim
Founder, UK BOINC Team
Join us @ UK BOINC Team: http://www.ukboincteam.org.uk/newforum
|
bluestar
Joined: 5 Sep 12
Posts: 4714
Credit: 2,084,789
RAC: 3
|
Reads "the the" in the second paragraph on the front page.
|
marsinph
Joined: 7 Apr 01
Posts: 172
Credit: 23,823,824
RAC: 0
|
Condolences to the family.
I have dream : an Arecibo NG ( next generation) soon ?
|
ShootY
Joined: 15 Jan 11
Posts: 70
Credit: 21,700,959
RAC: 41
|
Sad news. RIP!
Here is the latest video about the collapse:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3AASKr_iHc
Founder of LAN-com
|
Mr. Kevvy
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 3252
Credit: 1,114,826,392
RAC: 3,319
|
|
ML1
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 10930
Credit: 7,508,002
RAC: 20
|
Sad news. RIP!
Thanks for that.
That is literally as the cables broke!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b3AASKr_iHc
All a very sad end and a big loss of some unique one-of-a-kind capabilities.
We really do need to realign the politics of funding Science...
Keep searchin'!
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
|
ravkin
Joined: 14 Aug 09
Posts: 19
Credit: 11,165,042
RAC: 158
|
Condolences to the family.
fast radio telescope = the new arecibo
|
tullio
Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 8183
Credit: 2,930,782
RAC: 1
|
In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?
Tullio
|
Joaquim Gomez Vela
Joined: 1 Feb 20
Posts: 1
Credit: 11,063
RAC: 0
|
Byron Leigh Hatch fue alguien muy interesante. Radiotelescopio de Arecibo a hecho un gran trabajo asta ahora, creo que hubiera merecido la pena invertir más dinero para que el telescopio continuara trabajando, era bueno en su trabajo & podría continuar siéndolo, una pena
|
Michael Watson
Joined: 7 Feb 08
Posts: 1163
Credit: 2,098,506
RAC: 5
|
In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?
Breakthrough Listen is still doing SETI monitoring at Green Bank Observatory. The current schedule reports that they will be active today from 19:30 to 00:00 Eastern Standard Time, and from 00:00 to 7:30, tomorrow. Please find a link to the GB schedule, below:
https://dss.gb.nrao.edu/schedule/public
|
tullio
Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 8183
Credit: 2,930,782
RAC: 1
|
In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?
Thanks. I see that they are also searching for low frequency gravitational waves, using pulsars as timing clocks.
Tullio
|
OzzyCat
Joined: 10 Oct 00
Posts: 3
Credit: 1,201,661
RAC: 0
|
Pretty sad news, and that YouTube video reminds me of the ending of a James Bond movie. Guess the Amazon CEO (what's her name again) and that Tesla CEO (what's her name again) should be able to fund a nice big antenna and place it on the Dark side of the Moon. They seem kind of bored anyway, and should have some nice new project to play with. Guess they don't have the skills or guts to pull this off.
|
tullio
Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 8183
Credit: 2,930,782
RAC: 1
|
Jeff Bezos (Amazon) is the richest man on the Earth and Elon Musk is the second. Bezos is not interested in space, while Musk wants to send people to Mars. He is not interested in the Moon.
Tullio
|
Eric R Chiong
Joined: 2 May 10
Posts: 56
Credit: 415,898
RAC: 0
|
My condolances to Mr Hatch and the Arecibo Observatory "families" of their passing on this unforgettable year of 2020. However, I would like to be optimistic of the future for humanity and congratulate the birth of a concept called "Theistic Evolution" (accepted by the Vatican Church this year). The debate of "Creationism" versus "Evolution" has finally closed.
|
Juan Jose de Onate
Joined: 14 Feb 00
Posts: 13
Credit: 3,625,997
RAC: 6
|
I wonder if the close of SETI@home and the Arecibo end are related in some way.
|
ML1
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 10930
Credit: 7,508,002
RAC: 20
|
I wonder if the close of SETI@home and the Arecibo end are related in some way.
Yes with due respect to lack of Science funding.
Meanwhile, the politicians play with their vastly more expensive political toys...
Keep searchin'!
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
|
dmeintzer
Joined: 11 Mar 13
Posts: 1
Credit: 4,881
RAC: 0
|
I just saw this news. I am so sorry. Prayers for him and his family.
