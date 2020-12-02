Bryon Leigh Hatch and Arecibo have passed on.

Author Message

And, of course, we were informed of the collapse of the elevated structure at Arecibo. It was clear after the second cable broke, the structure would come down soon. As much as we were unhappy that the repair efforts had to be abandoned because of the danger, it's clear now that it was the right call. It's our hope that we will find national support for building new scientific facilities on Puerto Rico in the near future. @SETIEric



We got two pieces of really bad news yesterday. Byron Leigh Hatch , founder of the Carl Sagan team, all around smart and thoughtful guy, and a setizen since shortly after SETI@home began in 1999, passed away in August. There is a thread for leaving remembrances here . He will be missed.And, of course, we were informed of the collapse of the elevated structure at Arecibo. It was clear after the second cable broke, the structure would come down soon. As much as we were unhappy that the repair efforts had to be abandoned because of the danger, it's clear now that it was the right call. It's our hope that we will find national support for building new scientific facilities on Puerto Rico in the near future.

Last modified: 2 Dec 2020, 20:02:24 UTC We got two pieces of really bad news yesterday. Byron Leigh Hatch, founder of the Carl Sagan team, all around smart and thoughtful guy, and a setizen since shortly after SETI@home began in 1999, passed away in August. There is a thread for leaving remembrances here. He will be missed.



And, of course, we were informed of the collapse of the elevated structure at Arecibo. It was clear after the second cable broke, the the structure would come down soon. As much as we were unhappy that the repair efforts had to be abandoned because of the danger, it's clear now that it was the right call. It's our hope that we will find national support for building new scientific facilities on Puerto Rico in the near future.



My condolences to Byron's family and friends. :(



Condolences to the Hatch family...and perhaps a nice, rich entrepreneur might help fund a spanking new telescope at Puerto Rico, once the site has been cleared and made safe.

Tim

I have dream : an Arecibo NG ( next generation) soon ?



In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?

Tullio

Last modified: 4 Dec 2020, 16:00:59 UTC In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?

Breakthrough Listen is still doing SETI monitoring at Green Bank Observatory. The current schedule reports that they will be active today from 19:30 to 00:00 Eastern Standard Time, and from 00:00 to 7:30, tomorrow. Please find a link to the GB schedule, below:

https://dss.gb.nrao.edu/schedule/public



Last modified: 4 Dec 2020, 16:03:42 UTC In the last weeks before SETI "hibernation" I used to see on my screensaver the tag Breakthrough Listen and I knew data were coming from Green Bank, which has not collapsed like a previous antenna. What is Breakthrough Listen doing now? Arecibo was not in its program. And what is ATA doing?

Thanks. I see that they are also searching for low frequency gravitational waves, using pulsars as timing clocks.

Tullio

Pretty sad news, and that YouTube video reminds me of the ending of a James Bond movie. Guess the Amazon CEO (what's her name again) and that Tesla CEO (what's her name again) should be able to fund a nice big antenna and place it on the Dark side of the Moon. They seem kind of bored anyway, and should have some nice new project to play with. Guess they don't have the skills or guts to pull this off.

tullio

Volunteer tester

Send message

Joined: 9 Apr 04

Posts: 8183

Credit: 2,930,782

RAC: 1

Jeff Bezos (Amazon) is the richest man on the Earth and Elon Musk is the second. Bezos is not interested in space, while Musk wants to send people to Mars. He is not interested in the Moon.

Tullio

