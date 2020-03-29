Jim_S has passed away.


Message boards : News : Jim_S has passed away.
Eric Korpela
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Message 2041224 - Posted: 29 Mar 2020, 1:58:47 UTC

We are saddened to report that former moderator and long-term friend of SETI@home Jim Scott passed away unexpectedly this morning. Angela has started a thread where people can post their memories of Jim and offer condolences.
Wayne Solomon

Message 2041567 - Posted: 30 Mar 2020, 10:43:14 UTC

Rest-In-Peace Jim. Thanks for all you've done.
Profile Gone with the wind
Message 2041678 - Posted: 30 Mar 2020, 17:49:50 UTC
Many condolences from me as well. Jim was quite a character.

RIP
Lane42

Message 2041862 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 2:04:59 UTC - in response to Message 2041678.  

RIP Jim
Profile FuUtA

Message 2041917 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 9:32:54 UTC

... RIP Jim ...
Profile mohavewolfpup
Message 2041918 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 9:33:25 UTC

Farewell Jim. Hope you have the answers we seek
Historian for the Defunct Riviera Hotel and Casino, Former Classic Seti@home user for Team Art Bell. Greetings from the High Desert!
Profile Jord
Message 2041929 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 10:43:30 UTC

Farewell Jim, and Monday too. Was a bit of a shock to read you both went to the other side so close together.
Profile Emanuele [VITERBO]

Message 2042007 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 16:08:26 UTC - in response to Message 2041224.  

R.I.P. Jim, thank you for all you have done.
