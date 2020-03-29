Jim_S has passed away.

Author Message

mohavewolfpup



Send message

Joined: 20 Oct 18

Posts: 25

Credit: 3,622,209

RAC: 11,019

Joined: 20 Oct 18Posts: 25Credit: 3,622,209RAC: 11,019 Message 2041918 - Posted: 31 Mar 2020, 9:33:25 UTC Farewell Jim. Hope you have the answers we seek Historian for the Defunct Riviera Hotel and Casino, Former Classic Seti@home user for Team Art Bell. Greetings from the High Desert! Reply Quote ID: 2041918 ·