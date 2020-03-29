Message boards :
News:
Jim_S has passed away.
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
Eric Korpela
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1374
Credit: 54,406,539
RAC: 25,119
|
|
Wayne Solomon
Joined: 4 Feb 02
Posts: 1
Credit: 1,968,802
RAC: 1,841
|
Rest-In-Peace Jim. Thanks for all you've done.
|
Gone with the wind
Joined: 19 Nov 00
Posts: 41672
Credit: 42,512,916
RAC: 22,160
|
Many condolences from me as well. Jim was quite a character.
RIP
|
Lane42
Joined: 17 May 99
Posts: 57
Credit: 227,127,184
RAC: 5,843
|
RIP Jim
|
FuUtA
Joined: 10 Nov 99
Posts: 2
Credit: 58,457
RAC: 1,734
|
... RIP Jim ...
|
mohavewolfpup
Joined: 20 Oct 18
Posts: 25
Credit: 3,622,209
RAC: 11,019
|
Farewell Jim. Hope you have the answers we seek
Historian for the Defunct Riviera Hotel and Casino, Former Classic Seti@home user for Team Art Bell. Greetings from the High Desert!
|
Jord
Joined: 9 Jun 99
Posts: 15131
Credit: 4,356,617
RAC: 1,215
|
Farewell Jim, and Monday too. Was a bit of a shock to read you both went to the other side so close together.
|
Emanuele [VITERBO]
Joined: 27 May 99
Posts: 1
Credit: 6,399,566
RAC: 5,791
|
R.I.P. Jim, thank you for all you have done.
