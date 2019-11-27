New SETI Perspectives: "Is ET in Our Solar System?"


Advanced search

Message boards : News : New SETI Perspectives: "Is ET in Our Solar System?"
Message board moderation

To post messages, you must log in.

1 · 2 · Next

AuthorMessage
Eric Korpela Project Donor
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1351
Credit: 50,886,525
RAC: 53,988
United States
Message 2020719 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 4:43:58 UTC
Last modified: 27 Nov 2019, 18:26:30 UTC

Richard Lawn has posted a new SETI Perspectives entitled "Is ET in Our Solar System?"
ID: 2020719 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Alex777

Send message
Joined: 8 Oct 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 17,650
RAC: 238
Message 2020728 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 6:13:16 UTC - in response to Message 2020719.  

Only if too camouflaged :)
ID: 2020728 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Morgorath

Send message
Joined: 17 Nov 08
Posts: 2
Credit: 687,131
RAC: 5,518
Australia
Message 2020731 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 7:51:19 UTC

Anything is possible. Have we accidentally misinterpreted an alien life form to be a celestial body of some kind?
(In case any of you were wondering, I got the idea from The Expanse by James S. A. Corey)
ID: 2020731 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
lizi liu

Send message
Joined: 20 Nov 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 29,617
RAC: 1,049
China
Message 2020743 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 10:48:50 UTC

I don't think so
ID: 2020743 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Henrik Sparvath

Send message
Joined: 16 Apr 15
Posts: 1
Credit: 5,906,703
RAC: 1,624
Denmark
Message 2020746 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 11:10:15 UTC - in response to Message 2020719.  

Richard Lawn has posted a new SETI Perspectives entitled "Is ET in Our Solar System?"


aka The Missing Link :)
ID: 2020746 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
INTJ_Viking

Send message
Joined: 19 Nov 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 1,974
RAC: 71
Norway
Message 2020747 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 11:25:21 UTC

They could be here, but maybe we are too primitive to know it. I think, if they have the technology to roam the galactic space length, they also know how to bend light around objects "invisibility". But I have many theories, because I constantly think about questions like this. Let's say that they are one million years ahead of us in technological development, and WE, we just entered this era. Our civilization, just one hundred years ago had never heard the word: computer. Imagine a civilization one million years ahead of us. I strongly believe that they are able to travel faster than the speed of light and they don't have to worry about relativity either, I think that they solved that problem as well, a long time ago. I believe that their civilization is so stable that they don't have to worry about time and space. When they return to their civilization it may have been 400 years since they left, but everything is the same and their family (if it is important for them at all) -will be there waiting for them after a 400 years hibernation. Or maybe they modified their genes so they can live for thousands of years. My point is, that we have to think in this way in order to understand them, if they are here. When it comes to communication, we do not have to invent a language, they already know how to communicate with us. Our verbal language should be very easy for them to decode.
ID: 2020747 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile gianfranco

Send message
Joined: 12 Dec 18
Posts: 6
Credit: 4,175
RAC: 21
Message 2020752 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 11:56:53 UTC - in response to Message 2020719.  

Ci sono eccome ..il problema è trovarli .[/b]
ID: 2020752 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile PK

Send message
Joined: 21 Aug 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 564,711
RAC: 3,660
United States
Message 2020767 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 14:27:19 UTC

Why come all the way here without trying to make contact?
ID: 2020767 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Michael Watson

Send message
Joined: 7 Feb 08
Posts: 1124
Credit: 1,961,437
RAC: 1,109
Message 2020777 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 16:04:35 UTC - in response to Message 2020767.  

They might want to study us as we are, and so avoid seriously interfering with us by making open contact.
ID: 2020777 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Ez Boorman

Send message
Joined: 7 May 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 2,316
RAC: 45
Message 2020781 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 16:35:21 UTC - in response to Message 2020719.  

Ask any biologist "What is life?" and most of them will umm and ahhh a bit before coming out with the signs of life (respiration, reproduction etc.). There is still debate about whether viruses are alive (seeing as they only reproduce by geting the host to do it).
The law of infinate probabilities states that anything that can happen will happen.
How do we know we have found life if we can't really define it?
ID: 2020781 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Arapine

Send message
Joined: 27 Dec 07
Posts: 1
Credit: 216,276
RAC: 10,251
United States
Message 2020786 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 16:55:10 UTC - in response to Message 2020719.  

I think we've known since Viking however we just weren't ready to accept it. With such a profound discovery being incongruent with social and political ideologies of the time we just couldn't accept the data given to us. It wasn't even compelling enough to send a mission to search for life until 2020, almost 50 years later! I think that now we've come to accept that statistically, life is probable in the universe and the current zeitgeist is ready to know that we aren't special, we weren't created by a god, and there is no heaven other than what we see when we look up, and that's O.K. That's even more special to me personally. That by some chance interactions, this pile of chemical and biological mess can communicate (arguable) semi-intelligent thoughts and ideas :)
ID: 2020786 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile Alienmoon
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 14 Oct 13
Posts: 14
Credit: 371,702
RAC: 803
United Kingdom
Message 2020839 - Posted: 27 Nov 2019, 22:49:57 UTC - in response to Message 2020731.  

The Expanse, Probably the best Sci-Fi show of all time for the story and effects while sticking to true-to-life science in warfare and space travel.
How can we introduce an Alien Race to the people of Earth, Without the power-hungry Governments of this Planet fighting for control & Technology? all because people Fear what they do NOT Understand!
ID: 2020839 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Maneco

Send message
Joined: 25 Oct 19
Posts: 7
Credit: 40,375
RAC: 823
Portugal
Message 2020858 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 1:06:54 UTC - in response to Message 2020747.  

Hi
The issue should be "in our solar system"..
ID: 2020858 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Maneco

Send message
Joined: 25 Oct 19
Posts: 7
Credit: 40,375
RAC: 823
Portugal
Message 2020859 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 1:10:40 UTC

The answer is the Fermi's Paradox.
So easy.
And also so difficult.
But..
And if its about ET it would not mean necessarily "life".
Lets imagine..
That the ET-civilisation (that one supposed by INTJ_Viking to be a million years ahead of us) had self destroyed but the machines became autonomous and could replicate themselves, then they could be ETs but not life as we know..
The our gene or genetic technologies could be so developed by them that those machines could "make" a kind of life or even "slaves".
Why not?
Why not to think for example that the Gravity can be a Force "pressing" from outside in a global way instead of being a Force of attraction?
And although the question is "in our Solar System" other commentators stated about potential civilisations outside it.
ID: 2020859 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
wierdfoot

Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 19
Posts: 1
Credit: 73,430
RAC: 2,832
Message 2020880 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 4:22:22 UTC - in response to Message 2020767.  

Why not just watch. Why interfere in the progress of a "new civilization or life form". Why not just let it progress at it's own pace and hopefully it goes in what others or maybe ourselves deem to be in the right direction. We could destroy ourselves or we could progress maybe into a civilization that is worth existing. For those of us that are religious. It does not say we are the only creation only that we were made in gods image. Maybe someone/something that we would call "ET" was also created in the same image. Does not mean we would look exactly the same. Image can mean multiple things. Looks, thought process, ideology, ect. Only time will tell. I just hope we are worthy and sensible enough to accept the differences what ever that may be and react in a sensible manner. Not automatically be confrontational, that is IF they are out there. The human race as we know it has a trait of acting superior. Face it we might be the pipsqueak on the block. IF a time should come. Accept it. Acknowledge that we are not the top dog in the neighborhood. Again, only time will tell. IF and only IF ET is out there.
ID: 2020880 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
turgutuzdu

Send message
Joined: 17 Oct 10
Posts: 3
Credit: 693,683
RAC: 1,924
Turkey
Message 2020893 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 5:59:21 UTC

Merhaba. Bugün, bir varlığa canlı diyebilmemiz için gereken şartlar bellidir. Herhangi bir şekilde soluyabilir olması gerekmektedir. Beslenmesi gerekmektedir. Dünyanın varoluş hikâyesini aşağı yukarı kesinliğe yakın bir şekilde tahmin edebiliyoruz. Kâinatı düşünürsek, benzer şartlarda meydana gelen dünyalar pek fazla olmalıdır. Bu sebeple de o dünyaların şartlarına göre canlıların olmaması garip karşılanmalıdır.
Cevaplanması gereken soru henüz cevaplanamamıştır.
Ne zaman var oldular? : Cevabı gelişmişliklerinin bir göstergesi olacaktır. Bu sorunun içinde aslında yüzlerce soru mevcuttur.
İletişim kurmak istiyorlar mı, işgalden korkuyorlar mı, çok farklı iletişimleri mi var, bizim bildiğimiz bantların dışında bir bant mı kullanıyorlar, yaşama özellikleri nasıl…?
Onlardan seti projesiyle bir iletişim kaydı yakalasak bile bugünkü durumlarını göstermeyecek fakat bugünkü durumlarının bir göstergesi olacaktır. Aynı zamanda ilim adamlarının gezegenlerin oluşları ile ilgili düşünceleri doğrulanmış olacaktır.
Kendi güneş sistemimizde ET var mıdır sorusunun cevabı, mikroskobik boyutlarda olması gerektiğidir diye düşünüyorum. Gezegenlerimizde bizi ziyaret edebilecek, bizimle iletişime geçebilecek boyutlarda ET olmasına müsait gezegenlerimiz bugün yok.
ID: 2020893 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Filip De Schepper

Send message
Joined: 21 Jul 15
Posts: 1
Credit: 1,116,895
RAC: 10,638
Belgium
Message 2020917 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 13:58:14 UTC

it is possible, maybe we should look for nano sized drones ;)
ID: 2020917 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
rob smith Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester

Send message
Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 17972
Credit: 409,137,262
RAC: 33,557
United Kingdom
Message 2020920 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 14:13:20 UTC - in response to Message 2020893.  

After a quick Google Translation:
Hi. Today, there are certain conditions for us to call an entity alive. It should be breathable in any way. It needs to be fed. We can predict the world's existence story more or less precisely. Considering the universe, the worlds that occur under similar conditions should be many. Therefore, according to the conditions of those worlds, the fact that there are no living things should be considered strange.
The question to be answered has not yet been answered.
When did they exist? : The answer will be an indication of their development. There are actually hundreds of questions in this question.
Do they want to communicate, are they afraid of occupation, do they have very different communications, do they use a band other than the ones we know, how are their living characteristics?
Even if we capture a communication record with the set project from them, it will not show their present situation but it will be an indicator of their present situation. At the same time, scientists' opinions about the formation of planets will be confirmed.
The answer to the question of whether there is ET in our own solar system is that it should be microscopic. We don't have any planets on our planets that could be able to visit us, to have the size of ET that could contact us today.

I do recall a Sci-Fi story about contact between ET and Earth - in short, When ET landed it became apparent that the contact had lasted several of their generations and that they were now stuck in the mud by a scientist's feet...
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
ID: 2020920 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Maneco

Send message
Joined: 25 Oct 19
Posts: 7
Credit: 40,375
RAC: 823
Portugal
Message 2020983 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 23:05:34 UTC - in response to Message 2020880.  

The humans do not accept each other (race, religion, origin, finantial power, etc) then imagine dealing with others outside our earth..
If "the others" 'll be less civilised then we, we will accept them (and it means that we had discover them) but if they are in advantage, probably or surely we will fight, unless they teach us new things, forced or friendly. So I think..
ID: 2020983 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Maneco

Send message
Joined: 25 Oct 19
Posts: 7
Credit: 40,375
RAC: 823
Portugal
Message 2020984 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 23:07:00 UTC - in response to Message 2020767.  

Look at the Fermi Paradox..
ID: 2020984 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
1 · 2 · Next

Message boards : News : New SETI Perspectives: "Is ET in Our Solar System?"


 
©2019 University of California
 
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.