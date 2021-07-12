Nebula progress report


Message boards : News : Nebula progress report
AuthorMessage
Profile David Anderson
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 164
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
Message 2079760 - Posted: 12 Jul 2021, 2:15:34 UTC
Last modified: 15 Jul 2021, 7:59:11 UTC

... wherein it's asserted that we're in the home stretch.
ID: 2079760
Profile Rich

Joined: 4 Sep 99
Posts: 18
Credit: 10,381,162
RAC: 53
United States
Message 2079768 - Posted: 12 Jul 2021, 3:13:40 UTC - in response to Message 2079760.  

The "in the home stretch" connector does not work. Selecting it produces a "not found" message. We are all very interested in the home stretch, guys!
ID: 2079768
rob smith
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester

Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 20070
Credit: 416,307,556
RAC: 380
United Kingdom
Message 2079775 - Posted: 12 Jul 2021, 6:34:43 UTC

Here's a link that works for now:
https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/forum_thread.php?id=85756#2079759
ID: 2079775
Profile David Anderson
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 164
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
Message 2080046 - Posted: 15 Jul 2021, 7:59:39 UTC - in response to Message 2079768.  

Oops! Fixed. -- David
ID: 2080046

