Nebula progress report

Rich

Joined: 4 Sep 99Posts: 18Credit: 10,381,162RAC: 53

Message 2079768 - Posted: 12 Jul 2021, 3:13:40 UTC - in response to Message 2079760. The "in the home stretch" connector does not work. Selecting it produces a "not found" message. We are all very interested in the home stretch, guys! Reply Quote ID: 2079768 ·