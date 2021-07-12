Message boards :
News :
Nebula progress report
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
David Anderson
Send message
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 164
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
|
... wherein it's asserted that we're in the home stretch.
|
Rich
Send message
Joined: 4 Sep 99
Posts: 18
Credit: 10,381,162
RAC: 53
|
The "in the home stretch" connector does not work. Selecting it produces a "not found" message. We are all very interested in the home stretch, guys!
|
rob smith
Send message
Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 20070
Credit: 416,307,556
RAC: 380
|
Here's a link that works for now:
https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/forum_thread.php?id=85756#2079759
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
|
David Anderson
Send message
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 164
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
|
Oops! Fixed. -- David
©2021 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.