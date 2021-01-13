SETI@home talk today


SETI@home talk today
AuthorMessage
Profile David Anderson
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 152
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
Message 2065666 - Posted: 13 Jan 2021, 21:07:18 UTC
Last modified: 14 Jan 2021, 23:40:17 UTC

David Anderson will give a talk on SETI@home for the Zoom meeting of the Steel City ARC, today at 7:30 PM Eastern time. UPDATE: a recording of the talk is here.
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.