Message boards :
News :
Update on back-end data analysis
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
David Anderson
Send message
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 145
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
|
Work continues on Nebula: read about Finding persistent non-barycentric signals (work in progress).
©2020 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.