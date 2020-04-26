Nebula progress and non-progress


Nebula progress and non-progress
AuthorMessage
David Anderson
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posted: 26 Apr 2020, 3:58:12 UTC

The last data has been sent out, but our work on Nebula - the final phase of data analysis - is picking up steam. However, not all ideas are good ideas. Read about Multiplet scoring: back to the drawing board.
