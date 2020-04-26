Message boards :
News :
Nebula progress and non-progress
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
David Anderson
Send message
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 137
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
|
The last data has been sent out, but our work on Nebula - the final phase of data analysis - is picking up steam. However, not all ideas are good ideas. Read about Multiplet scoring: back to the drawing board.
©2020 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.