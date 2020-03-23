Message boards :
SETI@home and COVID-19
David Anderson
SETI@home will stop distributing tasks soon, but we encourage you to continue donate computing power to science research - in particular, research on the COVID-19 virus. The best way to do this is to join Science United and check the "Biology and Medicine" box.
Wiggo "Democratic Socialist"
Or just attach directly to Rosetta@home. ;-)
Cheers.
juan BFP
I'm willing to help but there is a question first:
Is there is a way to configure SU to only run Covid-19 related work?
Ian&Steve C.
I'm willing to help but there is a question first:
Nope
Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours
Richard Haselgrove
Or switch from BOINC to Folding@Home.
klepel
Or just attach directly to Rosetta@home. ;-)
+
Why should a longtime BOINC-user switch to Science United and lose control on which project he/she likes to crunch? As well not all hardware/software suits every project, so a heavy BOINC-user will not be able to optimize his computers for a specific WU.
Mr. Kevvy
There's always the non-BOINC option Folding@home, which is apparently now the most powerful computer on Earth (though I don't think that rating is near high enough myself) as this is the project that the gamers are overwhelmingly supporting. It's doing as much COVID-19 as possible.
Gone with the wind
As Richard and Mr Kevvy says, you can also sign up to Folding at home which is researching Covid-19.
The most important thing is to try and beat this virus in ANY way we can, via whatever platform..
https://foldingathome.org/
bluestang
So your posting for people to go to another "project" you're involved in called Science United? A little biased isn't it?
I'll stick with Rosetta or F@H directly then.
Mithotar
Having looked into projects to switch over to after SETi is gone....
Science United is a no go for me.
I want to pick what I work on not have it picked for me so
I'll do nothing rather than Science United.
After 3/31 - I'll find something else to spend my cycles on
Bill F
Well if you like Space .... Milkyway is a good project.
Bill F
tullio
I am running mostly Milkyway@home in Science United. I have astronomy, physics and chemistry as first choice, medicine and biology, mathematics and earth sciences as second choice. But I never see them running.
Tullio
Gone with the wind
Seti is not closing for good it is simply being halted for the time being to clear 20 years worth of results. And then rethink how we proceed after that. The blunt facts are that if we haven't found anything in 20 years "For whatever reason",,
1. There is nothing to find
2. ET doesn't want to be found
3. We are not looking in the right place
4. We aren't looking for the right type of signal
5. Our algorithms aren't up to the task.
How likely are we to find anything in the next 20 years, carrying on as we are?
There are currently 49 Boinc projects and 13 non-Boinc Distributed Computing projects.. They cover a multi discipline range of work from, maths, science, medicine and space and & Earth sciences.
Yes, the announcement could have been handled less clumsily, and with a gentle forewarning, of what might be necessary, but that is by the by. Seti may have become to some a way of life like a religion or creed, but it is simply a successful scientific project, that is taking a much needed break. No need for hand wringing or angst.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_distributed_computing_projects
tullio
Following a notice on theregister.co.uk which commented on the consortium of USA firms and scientific institutions to unite their supercomputers to fight the coronavirus reaching an aggregate power of 330 petaflops, I found a comment by Greg Bowman, the director of Folding@home, who said that Folding@home has reached an aggregate power of 470 petaflops. Possible?
Tullio
Richard Haselgrove
Possible?Depends how they're counting the flops. BOINC is currently claiming 24-hour average: 30.823 PetaFLOPS (home page, scroll to bottom), but since a large proportion of them are reverse-calculated from the BOINC credit awarded at Collatz, I'm not sure the claim would withstand audit by https://www.top500.org/
juan BFP
Just a proposal:
Why S@H don't make it's part on the Covid-19 crises and delay the end of new work for a couple of months, until the crises stops, that could help us to stay at home passing the quarantines.
tullio
I don't believe the data given by Bowman. If Summit ( number 1 of Top500), Sierra (2) and other super aggregated together reach 330 petaflops, it is impossble that an assembly of PCs reaches 470 petaflops.
Tullio
Sorry, my first version was in Italian.
