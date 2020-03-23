SETI@home and COVID-19

Author Message

Message 2039959 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 21:42:31 UTC



Is there is a way to configure SU to only run Covid-19 related work? I'm willing to help but there is a question first:Is there is a way to configure SU to only run Covid-19 related work?

Message 2039968 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:08:12 UTC - in response to Message 2039957. Or just attach directly to Rosetta@home. ;-)



Cheers.

+

Why should a longtime BOINC-user switch to Science United and lose control on which project he/she likes to crunch? As well not all hardware/software suits every project, so a heavy BOINC-user will not be able to optimize his computers for a specific WU.

Message 2039986 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:54:45 UTC

So your posting for people to go to another "project" you're involved in called Science United? A little biased isn't it?



I'll stick with Rosetta or F@H directly then.

Message 2040036 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 4:32:50 UTC - in response to Message 2039986. Having looked into projects to switch over to after SETi is gone....

Science United is a no go for me.



I want to pick what I work on not have it picked for me so

I'll do nothing rather than Science United.



After 3/31 - I'll find something else to spend my cycles on Reply Quote ID: 2040036 ·

Message 2040052 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 8:16:33 UTC I am running mostly Milkyway@home in Science United. I have astronomy, physics and chemistry as first choice, medicine and biology, mathematics and earth sciences as second choice. But I never see them running.

Tullio

Tullio Reply Quote ID: 2040052 ·

Message 2040054 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 8:18:14 UTC "For whatever reason", ,



1. There is nothing to find

2. ET doesn't want to be found

3. We are not looking in the right place

4. We aren't looking for the right type of signal

5. Our algorithms aren't up to the task.



How likely are we to find anything in the next 20 years, carrying on as we are?



There are currently 49 Boinc projects and 13 non-Boinc Distributed Computing projects.. They cover a multi discipline range of work from, maths, science, medicine and space and & Earth sciences.



Yes, the announcement could have been handled less clumsily, and with a gentle forewarning, of what might be necessary, but that is by the by. Seti may have become to some a way of life like a religion or creed, but it is simply a successful scientific project, that is taking a much needed break. No need for hand wringing or angst.



Seti is not closing for good it is simply being halted for the time being to clear 20 years worth of results. And then rethink how we proceed after that. The blunt facts are that if we haven't found anything in 20 years1. There is nothing to find2. ET doesn't want to be found3. We are not looking in the right place4. We aren't looking for the right type of signal5. Our algorithms aren't up to the task.How likely are we to find anything in the next 20 years, carrying on as we are?There are currently 49 Boinc projects and 13 non-Boinc Distributed Computing projects.. They cover a multi discipline range of work from, maths, science, medicine and space and & Earth sciences.Yes, the announcement could have been handled less clumsily, and with a gentle forewarning, of what might be necessary, but that is by the by. Seti may have become to some a way of life like a religion or creed, but it is simply a successful scientific project, that is taking a much needed break. No need for hand wringing or angst.

Message 2040075 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 12:22:13 UTC

Following a notice on theregister.co.uk which commented on the consortium of USA firms and scientific institutions to unite their supercomputers to fight the coronavirus reaching an aggregate power of 330 petaflops, I found a comment by Greg Bowman, the director of Folding@home, who said that Folding@home has reached an aggregate power of 470 petaflops. Possible?

Tullio

Tullio Reply Quote ID: 2040075 ·

Message 2040083 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 13:15:20 UTC

Last modified: 24 Mar 2020, 13:16:16 UTC



Why S@H don't make it's part on the Covid-19 crises and delay the end of new work for a couple of months, until the crises stops, that could help us to stay at home passing the quarantines.