SETI@home and COVID-19


Message boards : News : SETI@home and COVID-19
Author
Profile David Anderson
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 132
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
Message 2039956 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 21:33:54 UTC

SETI@home will stop distributing tasks soon, but we encourage you to continue donate computing power to science research - in particular, research on the COVID-19 virus. The best way to do this is to join Science United and check the "Biology and Medicine" box.
ID: 2039956
Profile Wiggo "Democratic Socialist"
Joined: 24 Jan 00
Posts: 17812
Credit: 259,248,678
RAC: 212,205
Australia
Message 2039957 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 21:39:16 UTC
Last modified: 23 Mar 2020, 21:39:59 UTC

Or just attach directly to Rosetta@home. ;-)

Cheers.
ID: 2039957
juan BFP Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester
Joined: 16 Mar 07
Posts: 9055
Credit: 557,713,087
RAC: 215,098
Panama
Message 2039959 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 21:42:31 UTC

I'm willing to help but there is a question first:

Is there is a way to configure SU to only run Covid-19 related work?
ID: 2039959
Ian&Steve C.
Joined: 28 Sep 99
Posts: 2788
Credit: 1,253,622,861
RAC: 5,643,856
United States
Message 2039964 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 21:53:36 UTC - in response to Message 2039959.  

I'm willing to help but there is a question first:

Is there is a way to configure SU to only run Covid-19 related work?


Nope
Seti@Home classic workunits: 29,492 CPU time: 134,419 hours

ID: 2039964
Richard Haselgrove Project Donor
Volunteer tester

Joined: 4 Jul 99
Posts: 13842
Credit: 196,400,439
RAC: 433,390
United Kingdom
Message 2039967 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:06:57 UTC

Or switch from BOINC to Folding@Home.
ID: 2039967
klepel

Joined: 8 Jun 10
Posts: 15
Credit: 31,064,680
RAC: 44,464
Peru
Message 2039968 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:08:12 UTC - in response to Message 2039957.  

Or just attach directly to Rosetta@home. ;-)

Cheers.

+
Why should a longtime BOINC-user switch to Science United and lose control on which project he/she likes to crunch? As well not all hardware/software suits every project, so a heavy BOINC-user will not be able to optimize his computers for a specific WU.
ID: 2039968
Profile Mr. Kevvy Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $250 donor
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 3162
Credit: 1,096,032,882
RAC: 1,875,424
Canada
Message 2039969 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:08:50 UTC

There's always the non-BOINC option Folding@home, which is apparently now the most powerful computer on Earth (though I don't think that rating is near high enough myself) as this is the project that the gamers are overwhelmingly supporting. It's doing as much COVID-19 as possible.
ID: 2039969
Profile Gone with the wind Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Volunteer tester

Joined: 19 Nov 00
Posts: 41662
Credit: 42,316,306
RAC: 14,050
Message 2039970 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:09:50 UTC
Last modified: 23 Mar 2020, 22:14:04 UTC

As Richard and Mr Kevvy says, you can also sign up to Folding at home which is researching Covid-19.

The most important thing is to try and beat this virus in ANY way we can, via whatever platform..

https://foldingathome.org/
ID: 2039970
bluestang

Joined: 21 Mar 18
Posts: 1
Credit: 819,961
RAC: 34,949
United States
Message 2039986 - Posted: 23 Mar 2020, 22:54:45 UTC
Last modified: 23 Mar 2020, 23:10:06 UTC

So your posting for people to go to another "project" you're involved in called Science United? A little biased isn't it?

I'll stick with Rosetta or F@H directly then.
ID: 2039986
Mithotar
Joined: 11 Apr 01
Posts: 88
Credit: 65,729,478
RAC: 28,773
United States
Message 2040036 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 4:32:50 UTC - in response to Message 2039986.  

Having looked into projects to switch over to after SETi is gone....
Science United is a no go for me.

I want to pick what I work on not have it picked for me so
I'll do nothing rather than Science United.

After 3/31 - I'll find something else to spend my cycles on
ID: 2040036
Profile Bill F
Volunteer tester
Joined: 18 May 99
Posts: 34
Credit: 5,640,749
RAC: 1,320
United States
Message 2040041 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 5:55:50 UTC - in response to Message 2040036.  

Well if you like Space .... Milkyway is a good project.

Bill F
ID: 2040041
Profile tullio
Volunteer tester

Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 7923
Credit: 2,926,740
RAC: 68
Italy
Message 2040052 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 8:16:33 UTC

I am running mostly Milkyway@home in Science United. I have astronomy, physics and chemistry as first choice, medicine and biology, mathematics and earth sciences as second choice. But I never see them running.
Tullio
ID: 2040052
Profile Gone with the wind Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Joined: 19 Nov 00
Posts: 41662
Credit: 42,316,306
RAC: 14,050
Message 2040054 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 8:18:14 UTC

Seti is not closing for good it is simply being halted for the time being to clear 20 years worth of results. And then rethink how we proceed after that. The blunt facts are that if we haven't found anything in 20 years "For whatever reason",,

1. There is nothing to find
2. ET doesn't want to be found
3. We are not looking in the right place
4. We aren't looking for the right type of signal
5. Our algorithms aren't up to the task.

How likely are we to find anything in the next 20 years, carrying on as we are?

There are currently 49 Boinc projects and 13 non-Boinc Distributed Computing projects.. They cover a multi discipline range of work from, maths, science, medicine and space and & Earth sciences.

Yes, the announcement could have been handled less clumsily, and with a gentle forewarning, of what might be necessary, but that is by the by. Seti may have become to some a way of life like a religion or creed, but it is simply a successful scientific project, that is taking a much needed break. No need for hand wringing or angst.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_distributed_computing_projects
ID: 2040054
Profile tullio
Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 7923
RAC: 68
RAC: 68
Message 2040075 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 12:22:13 UTC
Last modified: 24 Mar 2020, 12:25:30 UTC

Following a notice on theregister.co.uk which commented on the consortium of USA firms and scientific institutions to unite their supercomputers to fight the coronavirus reaching an aggregate power of 330 petaflops, I found a comment by Greg Bowman, the director of Folding@home, who said that Folding@home has reached an aggregate power of 470 petaflops. Possible?
Tullio
ID: 2040075
Richard Haselgrove Project Donor
Joined: 4 Jul 99
Posts: 13842
Credit: 196,400,439
RAC: 433,390
United Kingdom
Message 2040078 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 12:41:05 UTC - in response to Message 2040075.  

Possible?
Depends how they're counting the flops. BOINC is currently claiming 24-hour average: 30.823 PetaFLOPS (home page, scroll to bottom), but since a large proportion of them are reverse-calculated from the BOINC credit awarded at Collatz, I'm not sure the claim would withstand audit by https://www.top500.org/
ID: 2040078
juan BFP Crowdfunding Project Donor*Special Project $75 donorSpecial Project $250 donor
Joined: 16 Mar 07
Posts: 9055
Credit: 557,713,087
RAC: 215,098
Panama
Message 2040083 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 13:15:20 UTC
Last modified: 24 Mar 2020, 13:16:16 UTC

Just a proposal:

Why S@H don't make it's part on the Covid-19 crises and delay the end of new work for a couple of months, until the crises stops, that could help us to stay at home passing the quarantines.
ID: 2040083
Profile tullio
Joined: 9 Apr 04
Posts: 7923
Credit: 2,926,740
RAC: 68
Italy
Message 2040102 - Posted: 24 Mar 2020, 14:38:44 UTC
Last modified: 24 Mar 2020, 14:52:26 UTC

I don't believe the data given by Bowman. If Summit ( number 1 of Top500), Sierra (2) and other super aggregated together reach 330 petaflops, it is impossble that an assembly of PCs reaches 470 petaflops.
Tullio
Sorry, my first version was in Italian.
ID: 2040102

Message boards : News : SETI@home and COVID-19


 
