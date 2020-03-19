Message boards :
New SETI Perspectives: "How did life begin on Earth and elsewhere?"
Eric Korpela
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Richard Lawn has posted a new SETI Perspective entitled How did life begin on Earth and elsewhere?.
betreger
Joined: 29 Jun 99
Good read
