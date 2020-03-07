Nebula: science goals


Nebula: science goals
David Anderson
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posted: 7 Mar 2020, 4:44:49 UTC

If we don't find ET, our secondary goal is to quantify the sensitivity of the search. Read about
some ideas about how we can do this in the Nebula blog.
Tom M
Joined: 28 Nov 02
Posted: 8 Mar 2020, 13:58:49 UTC - in response to Message 2036440.  

This very interesting but far enough over my math competence that I don't have any type of detailed response except go for it!

Would it require a lot of additional Nebula-class processing to get at the data necessary to do this or is this by-product data from doing the analysis to search for ET?

I am always in favor of "two for one" results. :)

Tom
