Nebula: science goals

|
David Anderson
Joined: 13 Feb 99
|
If we don't find ET, our secondary goal is to quantify the sensitivity of the search. Read about
some ideas about how we can do this in the Nebula blog.
|
Tom M
Joined: 28 Nov 02
|
This very interesting but far enough over my math competence that I don't have any type of detailed response except go for it!
Would it require a lot of additional Nebula-class processing to get at the data necessary to do this or is this by-product data from doing the analysis to search for ET?
I am always in favor of "two for one" results. :)
Tom
