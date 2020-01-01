Message boards :
A new fundraiser for SETI storage!
Jeff Cobb
Joined: 1 Mar 99
Posts: 122
Credit: 40,367
RAC: 0
Mr. Kevvy and the GPU Users Group have graciously convened a fundraiser to help modernize our aging storage infrastructure. Thank you Mr. Kevvy and GPUUG!
RubenKelevra
Joined: 3 Mar 05
Posts: 1
Credit: 3,071,539
RAC: 392
Great news!
Wondering if we couldn't build a distributed file system for this project for example as backup, Tahoe-LAFS comes to mind.
We got so many computers which got probably some spare space for such a purpose.
Just an idea :)
Happy new year from Germany! 😙🎶
M. L. anderson
Joined: 28 Mar 08
Posts: 4
Credit: 18,048
RAC: 30
I Feel that it is great that funds are being raised for new storage equipment.
I also have a new way to search for advanced space traveling races, (Star travels). It has been discovered in cyclotrons, that when an atom is hit by a high speed partial, there is a release of X-rays. If a race of beings have the ability to travel from one star to the next, they would be the partial, and would be releasing a stream if X-rays as they travel. Might want to build software that will search for the X-ray emission between stars and check if they are moving.
Just a new suggestion. The faster they travel the higher amount of X-rays will be emitted.
