A new fundraiser for SETI storage!

Great news! Wondering if we couldn't build a distributed file system for this project for example as backup, Tahoe-LAFS comes to mind. We got so many computers which got probably some spare space for such a purpose. Just an idea :) Happy new year from Germany! 😙🎶

Message 2025918 - Posted: 1 Jan 2020, 20:18:24 UTC - in response to Message 2025792. I Feel that it is great that funds are being raised for new storage equipment.



I also have a new way to search for advanced space traveling races, (Star travels). It has been discovered in cyclotrons, that when an atom is hit by a high speed partial, there is a release of X-rays. If a race of beings have the ability to travel from one star to the next, they would be the partial, and would be releasing a stream if X-rays as they travel. Might want to build software that will search for the X-ray emission between stars and check if they are moving.



Just a new suggestion. The faster they travel the higher amount of X-rays will be emitted.