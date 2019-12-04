New paper on observing "Clarke Exo-belts"

Author Message

Eric Korpela

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Posts: 1351

Message 2021712 - Posted: 4 Dec 2019, 19:44:43 UTC

Last modified: 4 Dec 2019, 19:49:48 UTC



Dr. Korpela and his colleagues Prof. Shauna Sallmen and Ms. Kaisa Crawford-Taylor have published a new paper today in the Astronomical Journal about whether astronomers be able to detect belts of satellites circling planets around other stars. Unfortunately, the answer is that even the thickest satellite belts will be very difficult to see with current technology. Even the James Webb Space Telescope will find it difficult.

If, like most sentient beings in the Galaxy, you don't have a subscription to the Astronomical Journal you can see a preprint of the article at arXiv.org

Joined: 14 Jan 03

Posts: 2

Thank you for the link to the journal article. Very interesting -- I bet all the parameters do make detection extremely difficult!

Just one Q: why is it important to find and study belts around exoplanets of M-class stars?



Just one Q: why is it important to find and study belts around exoplanets of M-class stars? Reply Quote ID: 2021832 ·

Joined: 15 May 99

Posts: 2868

Message 2021916 - Posted: 6 Dec 2019, 6:41:21 UTC - in response to Message 2021857.

Last modified: 6 Dec 2019, 6:43:13 UTC I have to ask, did someone mean "Clarke" Exo-belts, for Arthur C. Clarke?



Correct... looks like a typo. And yes, it is named after him as he basically invented the concept of the geostationary comsat (as well as writing much of my favorite sci-fi.)

I've passed it on (don't want to be editing thread titles in a newsfeed) so hopeful it will be corrected. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

---Margaret Mead

Correct... looks like a typo. And yes, it is named after him as he basically invented the concept of the geostationary comsat (as well as writing much of my favorite sci-fi.)

I've passed it on (don't want to be editing thread titles in a newsfeed) so hopeful it will be corrected.

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Posts: 1351

Message 2021979 - Posted: 7 Dec 2019, 0:09:45 UTC - in response to Message 2021832. Just one Q: why is it important to find and study belts around exoplanets of M-class stars?



M-class stars are the most common type (around 75% of stars) and because they are the most common, most nearby stars are going to be M-class and most planets will be found around M-stars. The TESS mission, looking for nearby planetary systems, will mostly find planets around M-stars. That's why we spend a lot of time talking about M-stars. There aren't many stars like the sun (G-class) that are close enough for us to observe these effects (even though G-stars are much brighter than M-stars). It was also the focus of Hector Socas-Navarro's earlier paper on Clarke belts, and we wanted to respond to some of the misconceptions people had about that paper.



Of course we don't know if life is common around M-stars (yet). @SETIEric



M-class stars are the most common type (around 75% of stars) and because they are the most common, most nearby stars are going to be M-class and most planets will be found around M-stars. The TESS mission, looking for nearby planetary systems, will mostly find planets around M-stars. That's why we spend a lot of time talking about M-stars. There aren't many stars like the sun (G-class) that are close enough for us to observe these effects (even though G-stars are much brighter than M-stars). It was also the focus of Hector Socas-Navarro's earlier paper on Clarke belts, and we wanted to respond to some of the misconceptions people had about that paper.

Of course we don't know if life is common around M-stars (yet).

Joined: 21 Jun 19

Posts: 2

