Dr. Korpela on CBC's "Quirks and Quarks"

Eric Korpela

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Joined: 3 Apr 99

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Message 2154991 - Posted: 30 Mar 2026, 17:54:27 UTC



You can find it An interview with Eric Korpela about SETI@home's investigation of the most promising signal candidates aired on CBC's "Quirks and Quarks" on Saturday.You can find it here. You'll have to scroll down a bit to find it. Reply Quote ID: 2154991 ·