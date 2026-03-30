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Dr. Korpela on CBC's "Quirks and Quarks"
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Eric Korpela
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An interview with Eric Korpela about SETI@home's investigation of the most promising signal candidates aired on CBC's "Quirks and Quarks" on Saturday.
You can find it here. You'll have to scroll down a bit to find it.
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Scrooge McDuck
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Thanks for hinting at this broadcast and for continuously raising public awareness of SETI research. Kudos!
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