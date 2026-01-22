SETI@home on SETI LIVE 01/22/2026

Scrooge McDuck



Now, UC Berkeley scientists have taken a fresh, rigorous look at the vast SETI@home archive and identified around 100 intriguing signals that warrant closer scrutiny.



In this SETI Live, host Beth Johnson is joined by Eric Korpela (UC Berkeley), one of the scientists behind the original SETI@home project and the new analyses. Together, they’ll unpack how citizen science made this work possible, what these signals actually are (and are not), how researchers sort cosmic noise from something genuinely interesting, and what this next phase of investigation means for the future of SETI.



Are any of these signals evidence of technology beyond Earth? Probably not—but "probably" is exactly where the science gets interesting.