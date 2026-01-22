SETI@home on SETI LIVE 01/22/2026


Advanced search

Message boards : News : SETI@home on SETI LIVE 01/22/2026
Message board moderation

To post messages, you must log in.

AuthorMessage
Eric Korpela Project Donor
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1385
Credit: 54,506,847
RAC: 60
United States
Message 2153834 - Posted: 22 Jan 2026, 20:50:18 UTC

SETI@home Director Eric Korpela will be discussing the recent SETI@home results papers on the SETI Institute's SETI Live Podcast at 2:30 PM PST (5:30 PM EST, 2230 UTC).
ID: 2153834 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Scrooge McDuck
Avatar

Send message
Joined: 26 Nov 99
Posts: 2026
Credit: 1,674,173
RAC: 54
Germany
Message 2153848 - Posted: 23 Jan 2026, 9:57:23 UTC

Thanks for hinting at this podcast.

Now, UC Berkeley scientists have taken a fresh, rigorous look at the vast SETI@home archive and identified around 100 intriguing signals that warrant closer scrutiny.

In this SETI Live, host Beth Johnson is joined by Eric Korpela (UC Berkeley), one of the scientists behind the original SETI@home project and the new analyses. Together, they’ll unpack how citizen science made this work possible, what these signals actually are (and are not), how researchers sort cosmic noise from something genuinely interesting, and what this next phase of investigation means for the future of SETI.

Are any of these signals evidence of technology beyond Earth? Probably not—but “probably” is exactly where the science gets interesting.
ID: 2153848 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote
Profile ML1
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester

Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 21970
Credit: 7,508,002
RAC: 20
United Kingdom
Message 2153850 - Posted: 23 Jan 2026, 13:22:19 UTC - in response to Message 2153848.  
Last modified: 23 Jan 2026, 13:52:43 UTC

Thanks for that.

Well worth a view: SETI Live Podcast


... And note that there is more in the data than the search for signs of intelligence...

As explained by Eric and hinted further, their unusual step of using raw broadband data collection has allowed the search and mapping of astrophysical features beyond the s@h search... And there is more yet to come...


Fantastic!

A beautifully relaxed and informative interview but quite dry for such a multi-decades long pioneering epic that was propelled by a fantastic following and boundless enthusiasm. Still good to follow.

(Anyone game to add some AI to re-spin in the style of Brian Cox or Bill Nye or Neil deGrasse Tyson?!! Enjoy!)


Keep searchin'!
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
ID: 2153850 · Report as offensive     Reply Quote

Message boards : News : SETI@home on SETI LIVE 01/22/2026


 
©2026 University of California
 
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.