SETI@home on SETI LIVE 01/22/2026
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
Eric Korpela
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1385
Credit: 54,506,847
RAC: 60
|
SETI@home Director Eric Korpela will be discussing the recent SETI@home results papers on the SETI Institute's SETI Live Podcast at 2:30 PM PST (5:30 PM EST, 2230 UTC).
|
Scrooge McDuck
Send message
Joined: 26 Nov 99
Posts: 2026
Credit: 1,674,173
RAC: 54
|
Thanks for hinting at this podcast.
Now, UC Berkeley scientists have taken a fresh, rigorous look at the vast SETI@home archive and identified around 100 intriguing signals that warrant closer scrutiny.
|
ML1
Send message
Joined: 25 Nov 01
Posts: 21970
Credit: 7,508,002
RAC: 20
|
Thanks for that.
Well worth a view: SETI Live Podcast
... And note that there is more in the data than the search for signs of intelligence...
As explained by Eric and hinted further, their unusual step of using raw broadband data collection has allowed the search and mapping of astrophysical features beyond the s@h search... And there is more yet to come...
Fantastic!
A beautifully relaxed and informative interview but quite dry for such a multi-decades long pioneering epic that was propelled by a fantastic following and boundless enthusiasm. Still good to follow.
(Anyone game to add some AI to re-spin in the style of Brian Cox or Bill Nye or Neil deGrasse Tyson?!! Enjoy!)
Keep searchin'!
Martin
See new freedom: Mageia Linux
Take a look for yourself: Linux Format
The Future is what We all make IT (GPLv3)
