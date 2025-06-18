SETI@home papers accepted for publication

Message boards :
David Anderson
Send message
Joined: 13 Feb 99
Posts: 176
Credit: 502,653
RAC: 0
|
Two papers on SETI@home will be published in The Astronomical Journal, a well-regarded scientific journal:
For details, see an entry in the Nebula blog.
|
TRAPPIST-713
Send message
Joined: 21 Dec 18
Posts: 2
Credit: 5,063,858
RAC: 76
|
Congratulations! This is important for the science and legacy of the SETI@home project.
