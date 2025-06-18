SETI@home papers accepted for publication


SETI@home papers accepted for publication
Message 2149919 - Posted: 18 Jun 2025, 3:23:30 UTC
Last modified: 18 Jun 2025, 3:25:04 UTC

Two papers on SETI@home will be published in The Astronomical Journal, a well-regarded scientific journal:

  • SETI@home: Data Acquisition and Front-End Processing describes SETI@home's data recorder, splitter, and client program. It covers the five detection types, their parameters and statistics, and the algorithm for finding them.

  • SETI@home: Data Analysis and Findings describes the back end (Nebula) and its results: RFI removal, candidate finding and ranking. It explains how artificial signals, or 'birdies', were used to optimize algorithms and estimate overall sensitivity.

    For details, see an entry in the Nebula blog.
    Message 2150108 - Posted: 25 Jun 2025, 18:59:52 UTC

    Congratulations! This is important for the science and legacy of the SETI@home project.
