Some server issues today...

Author Message

Eric Korpela

Volunteer moderator

Project administrator

Project developer

Project scientist



Send message

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Posts: 1352

Credit: 51,006,977

RAC: 53,146

Message 2023883 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:10:04 UTC



The file system containing the beta project uploads directory is having problems, so beta is down until further notice.



This problem may be affecting the rate at which the main project can handle results, so the validation and assimilation queues are getting large, which may affect the rate of work generation. @SETIEric



It's the Friday before a holiday week and the servers know it.The file system containing the beta project uploads directory is having problems, so beta is down until further notice.This problem may be affecting the rate at which the main project can handle results, so the validation and assimilation queues are getting large, which may affect the rate of work generation. Reply Quote ID: 2023883 ·

Richard Haselgrove

Volunteer tester

Send message

Joined: 4 Jul 99

Posts: 13327

Credit: 168,010,538

RAC: 230,114

Message 2023888 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:34:59 UTC - in response to Message 2023883.



Warning: Can't synchronize with repository "(default)" (Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svn). Look in the Trac log for more information. Trac Error Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svn That may or may not be related. Thanks for letting us know. There's also a report in Q&A that trac seems to have become detached from svn:That may or may not be related. Reply Quote ID: 2023888 ·

Grumpy Swede

Volunteer tester



Send message

Joined: 1 Nov 08

Posts: 7690

Credit: 47,981,206

RAC: 2,672

Message 2023890 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:48:28 UTC

Last modified: 20 Dec 2019, 18:23:46 UTC Thanks Eric. I'm not surprised about the Beta issue though.

I posted a couple of days ago on the Beta board, that it was tons of "Validate Error"

on the "results" pages of all computers on Beta that was crunching.



That continued until Beta went Kapoof....¨



Edit, added: Apart from that, it was months ago since the following stopped working properly on Beta:



Number of tasks completed

Max tasks per day

Number of tasks today

Consecutive valid tasks

Average processing rate

Average turnaround time

----------------------------------

The result was of course that the fastest app wasn't always the one that run the tasks, as well as other problems.....



So, Beta has been limping along for a long time, before it finally went nighty night. Reply Quote ID: 2023890 ·