Some server issues today...
Message board moderation
Author
Message
|
Eric Korpela
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1352
Credit: 51,006,977
RAC: 53,146
|
It's the Friday before a holiday week and the servers know it.
The file system containing the beta project uploads directory is having problems, so beta is down until further notice.
This problem may be affecting the rate at which the main project can handle results, so the validation and assimilation queues are getting large, which may affect the rate of work generation.
@SETIEric
|
Mr. Kevvy
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 2875
Credit: 927,811,216
RAC: 1,829,331
|
Many thanks for the update as it's certainly better than it being a mystery issue... cc'ed to the server thread in NC.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
|
Unixchick
Joined: 5 Mar 12
Posts: 635
Credit: 2,070,639
RAC: 3,081
|
Thanks for posting an update.
|
Richard Haselgrove
Joined: 4 Jul 99
Posts: 13327
Credit: 168,010,538
RAC: 230,114
|
Thanks for letting us know. There's also a report in Q&A that trac seems to have become detached from svn:
Warning: Can't synchronize with repository "(default)" (Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svn). Look in the Trac log for more information. Trac Error Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svnThat may or may not be related.
|
Grumpy Swede
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7690
Credit: 47,981,206
RAC: 2,672
|
Thanks Eric. I'm not surprised about the Beta issue though.
I posted a couple of days ago on the Beta board, that it was tons of "Validate Error"
on the "results" pages of all computers on Beta that was crunching.
That continued until Beta went Kapoof....¨
Edit, added: Apart from that, it was months ago since the following stopped working properly on Beta:
Number of tasks completed
Max tasks per day
Number of tasks today
Consecutive valid tasks
Average processing rate
Average turnaround time
----------------------------------
The result was of course that the fastest app wasn't always the one that run the tasks, as well as other problems.....
So, Beta has been limping along for a long time, before it finally went nighty night.
|
rob smith
Joined: 7 Mar 03
Posts: 17980
Credit: 409,223,919
RAC: 34,196
|
The Beta servers just decided to have a break this year, so they broke.....
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
|
Grumpy Swede
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7690
Credit: 47,981,206
RAC: 2,672
|
The Beta servers just decided to have a break this year, so they broke.....
May they rest in pieces over the X-mas/New Years holidays. :-)
