Message boards : News : Some server issues today...
Eric Korpela
Volunteer moderator
Project administrator
Project developer
Project scientist
Joined: 3 Apr 99
United States
Message 2023883 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:10:04 UTC

It's the Friday before a holiday week and the servers know it.

The file system containing the beta project uploads directory is having problems, so beta is down until further notice.

This problem may be affecting the rate at which the main project can handle results, so the validation and assimilation queues are getting large, which may affect the rate of work generation.
@SETIEric

Profile Mr. Kevvy
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester
Joined: 15 May 99
Canada
Message 2023886 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:26:52 UTC - in response to Message 2023883.  

Many thanks for the update as it's certainly better than it being a mystery issue... cc'ed to the server thread in NC.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
Profile Unixchick
Joined: 5 Mar 12
United States
Message 2023887 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:31:44 UTC

Thanks for posting an update.
Richard Haselgrove
Volunteer tester

Joined: 4 Jul 99
United Kingdom
Message 2023888 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:34:59 UTC - in response to Message 2023883.  

Thanks for letting us know. There's also a report in Q&A that trac seems to have become detached from svn:

Warning: Can't synchronize with repository "(default)" (Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svn). Look in the Trac log for more information.
Trac Error
Unsupported version control system "svn": No module named svn
That may or may not be related.
Grumpy Swede
Volunteer tester
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Sweden
Message 2023890 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 17:48:28 UTC
Last modified: 20 Dec 2019, 18:23:46 UTC

Thanks Eric. I'm not surprised about the Beta issue though.
I posted a couple of days ago on the Beta board, that it was tons of "Validate Error"
on the "results" pages of all computers on Beta that was crunching.

That continued until Beta went Kapoof....¨

Edit, added: Apart from that, it was months ago since the following stopped working properly on Beta:

Number of tasks completed
Max tasks per day
Number of tasks today
Consecutive valid tasks
Average processing rate
Average turnaround time
----------------------------------
The result was of course that the fastest app wasn't always the one that run the tasks, as well as other problems.....

So, Beta has been limping along for a long time, before it finally went nighty night.
rob smith
Volunteer moderator
Volunteer tester

Joined: 7 Mar 03
United Kingdom
Message 2023900 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 18:22:55 UTC

The Beta servers just decided to have a break this year, so they broke.....
Bob Smith
Member of Seti PIPPS (Pluto is a Planet Protest Society)
Somewhere in the (un)known Universe?
Grumpy Swede
Volunteer tester
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Sweden
Message 2023905 - Posted: 20 Dec 2019, 18:26:22 UTC - in response to Message 2023900.  

The Beta servers just decided to have a break this year, so they broke.....

May they rest in pieces over the X-mas/New Years holidays. :-)
