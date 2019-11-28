Message boards :
News :
Fall/Winter 2019 Funding drive has started
Message board moderation
|Author
|Message
|
Eric Korpela
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 1351
Credit: 50,886,525
RAC: 53,988
|
We've started our 2019 funding drive. Many of you have probably received our email penned by Jeff Cobb who has been in the SETI group longer than I have. If you can't wait, you can read yours here.
Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.
Thanks for your support!
|
Zalster
Send message
Joined: 27 May 99
Posts: 5272
Credit: 473,571,286
RAC: 1,402,600
|
Thanks Eric,
Just made my annual contribution.
Z
|
Pierre A Renaud @ team Carl Sagan
Send message
Joined: 3 Apr 99
Posts: 892
Credit: 8,066,266
RAC: 9,551
|
I seriously consider making another donation, provided these previously done in september can finally be acknowledged. I don't think I had forgottten to specify those were specifically eartagged for SETI@home, but I could be wrong about this.
|
Pondonski
Send message
Joined: 15 Jul 99
Posts: 2
Credit: 320,668
RAC: 70
|
You should have contacted EU based members prior to GDPR coming into force. That way you could have contacted those - like me - that wanted to be kept informed.
I had lots of non EU organisations contact me prior to GDPR. Bad planning on your part.
|
bcavnaugh
Send message
Joined: 26 Jun 14
Posts: 15
Credit: 9,830,940
RAC: 6,092
|
Why No PayPal?
|
Mr. Kevvy
Send message
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 2868
Credit: 923,292,388
RAC: 1,810,446
|
Why No PayPal?
From the donation page:
PayPal users: We vastly prefer the other donation methods listed above (due to lower overhead and ease of management), but if you can't contribute to us otherwise, you can now use PayPal. Thanks to the helpful support of the GPU Users Group, they are collecting donations via PayPal for SETI@home, which (after the standard PayPal overhead) is redirected entirely to us for general use or to then purchase specific pieces of hardware. The GPU Users Group is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, so donations made via this method are similarly tax-deductible. If you use this method, there may be a long delay (as much as a month) before you obtain your green star. For more information, or to make a donation through the GPU Users Group, click here.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
|
Gary Charpentier
Send message
Joined: 25 Dec 00
Posts: 26053
Credit: 51,190,076
RAC: 21,924
|
Why No PayPal?
Direct, you are giving to a government organization, the Regents of the University of California. IRS doesn't take PayPal either.
|
chthonic
Send message
Joined: 2 Aug 99
Posts: 25
Credit: 18,770,957
RAC: 22,878
|
I already beat you to the punch! I made a significantly larger donation this year at the start of Nov. I "might" donate an equal amount in Dec (I am not certain yet). Right now I am trying to get back my top 1% slot!
I treat everyone with equal disregard, I make fewer enemies that way!
|
bcavnaugh
Send message
Joined: 26 Jun 14
Posts: 15
Credit: 9,830,940
RAC: 6,092
|
Why No PayPal?
Thank you for setting this Up.
Who gets the Credit the Member or the Team GPU Users Group?
Most all other BOINC Projects World Wide Support Direct PayPal Donations.
|
Mr. Kevvy
Send message
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 2868
Credit: 923,292,388
RAC: 1,810,446
|
Who gets the Credit the Member or the Team GPU Users Group?
The donor gets the star and donation credit. GPUUG is just the vector to get the funding to the SETI@Home project via UC Berkeley.
Most all other BOINC Projects World Wide Support Direct PayPal Donations.
As Gary noted, this due to both SETI@Home (and BOINC itself) being part of UC Berkeley, unlike all other BOINC projects which are independent. UC Berkeley will not and has never accepted PayPal on its donation portal and not from lack of the SETI@Home team asking, I am sure. :^)
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
|
Gary Charpentier
Send message
Joined: 25 Dec 00
Posts: 26053
Credit: 51,190,076
RAC: 21,924
|
UC Berkeley will not and has never accepted PayPal on its donation portal and not from lack of the SETI@Home team asking, I am sure. :^)
I strongly suspect that is due to laws about audits and control of funds. PayPay is not a traditional bank and likely Government funds must be in such an institution.
|
Hein
Send message
Joined: 6 Apr 08
Posts: 1
Credit: 696,933
RAC: 154
|
Wie ist diese Aussage zu verstehen?
SETI@home: Fall/Winter 2019 Funding drive has started
We've started our 2019 funding drive. Many of you have probably received our email penned by Jeff Cobb who has been in the SETI group longer than I have. If you can't wait, you can read yours here .
Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.
|
Pondonski
Send message
Joined: 15 Jul 99
Posts: 2
Credit: 320,668
RAC: 70
|
Wie ist diese Aussage zu verstehen?
GDPR compliance is NOT an excuse. I am in the UK and I received MANY emails from USA based organisations asking if they could remain in contact. They still do.
There was plenty of time in the lead up to GDPR coming into force for you to contact your users. Terrible oversight on your part.
|
Cruncher Pete
Send message
Joined: 22 Jul 00
Posts: 4
Credit: 13,254,037
RAC: 8,478
|
I need to say what I think about you asking for donations. I do not understand why you need it. You are part of Berkeley, surely, the university will receive credit and financial support to release some information on discoveries. We as your supporters on the other hand already spend thousands of dollars on equipment and the associated cost of electricity. For example, it costs me near A $3000,00 a quarter for electricity cost only running 16 machines for only BOINC use 24/7. Please explain, why should I finance your costs as well, considering that your project credits are the lowest of all BOINC Projects. We use those credits as a metric among ourselves to show how much we support a Project and why, and pride ourselves on our position of the ladder of achievers.. Why do you think we only deserve such small credits and you have the audacity to ask me to fund you as well?
|
Mr. Kevvy
Send message
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 2868
Credit: 923,292,388
RAC: 1,810,446
|
Barring an official answer, I will see what I can do...
I do not understand why you need it. You are part of Berkeley, surely, the university will receive credit and financial support to release some information on discoveries.
UC Berkeley is a public, thus partially taxpayer-funded, U.S. university. It is nigh-impossible to obtain government funding for SETI in the U.S. since 1992, when Senator William Proxmire handed out his "Golden Fleece Award," for projects which he deemed the most frivolous use of taxpayer dollars, to NASA's SETI program. Unfortunately this proved unduly influential, and this program was cancelled after only roughly a year. No publicly-funded SETI program emerged again. If the SETI@Home team could get funding from UC Berkeley, they would, but UC Berkeley won't even pay for the project's electrical or internet bandwidth costs; this basic necessity is one of the prime reasons for the steady-state donations of these regular fundraisers.
We as your supporters on the other hand already spend thousands of dollars on equipment and the associated cost of electricity. For example, it costs me near A $3000,00 a quarter for electricity cost only running 16 machines for only BOINC use 24/7.
SETI@Home was designed and intended from its inception as a more casual project for smaller participants who ran the client during idle time of their single home or work computers. If we choose to have farms of 24x7 multi-GPU machines as I also do, well... our choice and expense. No one coerced us to do so. As well you are participating in numerous other projects besides SETI@Home.
Please explain, why should I finance your costs as well, considering that your project credits are the lowest of all BOINC Projects.
BOINC itself and and SETI@Home share the same inventors and developers who set the credit standard. While it is true our credit awards are roughly half of what they would have been before "CreditNew" was introduced, it is well-known that some other projects seem to artificially award much higher credit than the Cobblestone definition allows, precisely to attract participants. Solving arcane mathematical equations certainly doesn't have the inspirational wide-ranging appeal as finding the first sign of extraterrestrial intelligence!
Hope this helps...
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
|
Wiggo "Democratic Socialist"
Send message
Joined: 24 Jan 00
Posts: 17279
Credit: 241,486,154
RAC: 175,963
|
The only thing that I have to say about it is that it's a bad time of the year for it as most of us are trying to get our families sorted for Xmas (as well as a few birthday's, at least in my case) at the same time.
Spring and autumn would be way better alternatives for fund raising IMHO (by March or September).
Cheers.
|
Grumpy Swede
Send message
Joined: 1 Nov 08
Posts: 7688
Credit: 47,979,784
RAC: 3,237
|
I need to say what I think about you asking for donations. I do not understand why you need it. You are part of Berkeley, surely, the university will receive credit and financial support to release some information on discoveries. We as your supporters on the other hand already spend thousands of dollars on equipment and the associated cost of electricity. For example, it costs me near A $3000,00 a quarter for electricity cost only running 16 machines for only BOINC use 24/7. Please explain, why should I finance your costs as well, considering that your project credits are the lowest of all BOINC Projects. We use those credits as a metric among ourselves to show how much we support a Project and why, and pride ourselves on our position of the ladder of achievers.. Why do you think we only deserve such small credits and you have the audacity to ask me to fund you as well?
+100
Added: And also remember that the U.S, is an extreme "donation culture", compared to most other countries.
In the U.S, you ask for donations for everything between heaven and earth. Not only charitable (poverty) donations.
Also in contrast to most other nations, so many donations in the U.S, are tax deductible.
If I was going to try to deduct any donations for SETI (or something similar) from my taxes, our tax authority would laugh themselves silly.
In my opinion rightly so. If I choose to donate to something from my personal income, why would the state reimburse me for that?
The state has better things to use the tax income for.
(end of a somewhat political statement)
|
Mr. Kevvy
Send message
Joined: 15 May 99
Posts: 2868
Credit: 923,292,388
RAC: 1,810,446
|
For U.S. donors who would like a tax deduction for their donations, please note that there have been recent changes in U.S. income tax law with the passage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Donations, including to 501(c) (3) registered charitable organizations such as SETI@Home, are now only deductible on itemized returns, those where a Standard Deduction ($12,000 for single or married filing separately, $18,000 for head of household) is not used and instead all deductions that would fall under this blanket deduction are claimed separately.
This guide and calculator will allow calculation of the amount one can claim on itemized returns. Please note that this page indicates that there were no changes to charitable donations due to the Act's tax reforms, but this assumes that one is already submitting itemized returns (generally these are more often used by people with larger incomes.)
Of course, it is also recommended to consult a certified tax professional before making any changes to one's tax returns.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”
---Margaret Mead
©2019 University of California
SETI@home and Astropulse are funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, NASA, and donations from SETI@home volunteers. AstroPulse is funded in part by the NSF through grant AST-0307956.