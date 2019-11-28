Fall/Winter 2019 Funding drive has started

Author Message

Eric Korpela

Volunteer moderator

Project administrator

Project developer

Project scientist



Send message

Joined: 3 Apr 99

Posts: 1351

Credit: 50,886,525

RAC: 53,988

Message 2020975 - Posted: 28 Nov 2019, 22:00:33 UTC

Last modified: 28 Nov 2019, 22:01:19 UTC



Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.



Thanks for your support! We've started our 2019 funding drive. Many of you have probably received our email penned by Jeff Cobb who has been in the SETI group longer than I have. If you can't wait, you can read yours here Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.Thanks for your support! Reply Quote ID: 2020975 ·

Pondonski

Send message

Joined: 15 Jul 99

Posts: 2

Credit: 320,668

RAC: 70

Joined: 15 Jul 99Posts: 2Credit: 320,668RAC: 70 Message 2021039 - Posted: 29 Nov 2019, 7:11:55 UTC - in response to Message 2020975. You should have contacted EU based members prior to GDPR coming into force. That way you could have contacted those - like me - that wanted to be kept informed.



I had lots of non EU organisations contact me prior to GDPR. Bad planning on your part. Reply Quote ID: 2021039 ·

chthonic



Send message

Joined: 2 Aug 99

Posts: 25

Credit: 18,770,957

RAC: 22,878

Joined: 2 Aug 99Posts: 25Credit: 18,770,957RAC: 22,878 Message 2021066 - Posted: 29 Nov 2019, 15:34:26 UTC I already beat you to the punch! I made a significantly larger donation this year at the start of Nov. I "might" donate an equal amount in Dec (I am not certain yet). Right now I am trying to get back my top 1% slot! I treat everyone with equal disregard, I make fewer enemies that way! Reply Quote ID: 2021066 ·

bcavnaugh



Send message

Joined: 26 Jun 14

Posts: 15

Credit: 9,830,940

RAC: 6,092

Joined: 26 Jun 14Posts: 15Credit: 9,830,940RAC: 6,092 Message 2021095 - Posted: 29 Nov 2019, 18:01:32 UTC - in response to Message 2021061.

Last modified: 29 Nov 2019, 18:02:33 UTC Why No PayPal?



From the donation page:



PayPal users: We vastly prefer the other donation methods listed above (due to lower overhead and ease of management), but if you can't contribute to us otherwise, you can now use PayPal. Thanks to the helpful support of the GPU Users Group, they are collecting donations via PayPal for SETI@home, which (after the standard PayPal overhead) is redirected entirely to us for general use or to then purchase specific pieces of hardware. The GPU Users Group is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, so donations made via this method are similarly tax-deductible. If you use this method, there may be a long delay (as much as a month) before you obtain your green star. For more information, or to make a donation through the GPU Users Group, click here.

Thank you for setting this Up.

Who gets the Credit the Member or the Team GPU Users Group?

Most all other BOINC Projects World Wide Support Direct PayPal Donations. Thank you for setting this Up.Who gets the Credit the Member or the Team GPU Users Group?Most all other BOINC Projects World Wide Support Direct PayPal Donations. Reply Quote ID: 2021095 ·

Mr. Kevvy

Volunteer moderator

Volunteer tester



Send message

Joined: 15 May 99

Posts: 2868

Credit: 923,292,388

RAC: 1,810,446

Message 2021096 - Posted: 29 Nov 2019, 18:05:26 UTC - in response to Message 2021095.

Last modified: 29 Nov 2019, 18:10:37 UTC Who gets the Credit the Member or the Team GPU Users Group?



The donor gets the star and donation credit. GPUUG is just the vector to get the funding to the SETI@Home project via UC Berkeley.



Most all other BOINC Projects World Wide Support Direct PayPal Donations.



As Gary noted, this due to both SETI@Home (and BOINC itself) being part of UC Berkeley, unlike all other BOINC projects which are independent. UC Berkeley will not and has never accepted PayPal on its donation portal and not from lack of the SETI@Home team asking, I am sure. :^) “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

---Margaret Mead

The donor gets the star and donation credit. GPUUG is just the vector to get the funding to the SETI@Home project via UC Berkeley.As Gary noted, this due to both SETI@Home (and BOINC itself) being part of UC Berkeley, unlike all other BOINC projects which are independent. UC Berkeley will not and has never accepted PayPal on its donation portal and not from lack of the SETI@Home team asking, I am sure. :^) Reply Quote ID: 2021096 ·

Gary Charpentier

Volunteer tester



Send message

Joined: 25 Dec 00

Posts: 26053

Credit: 51,190,076

RAC: 21,924

Message 2021105 - Posted: 29 Nov 2019, 19:41:00 UTC - in response to Message 2021096. UC Berkeley will not and has never accepted PayPal on its donation portal and not from lack of the SETI@Home team asking, I am sure. :^)

I strongly suspect that is due to laws about audits and control of funds. PayPay is not a traditional bank and likely Government funds must be in such an institution. I strongly suspect that is due to laws about audits and control of funds. PayPay is not a traditional bank and likely Government funds must be in such an institution. Reply Quote ID: 2021105 ·

Hein

Send message

Joined: 6 Apr 08

Posts: 1

Credit: 696,933

RAC: 154

Joined: 6 Apr 08Posts: 1Credit: 696,933RAC: 154 Message 2021182 - Posted: 30 Nov 2019, 14:38:13 UTC - in response to Message 2020975. Wie ist diese Aussage zu verstehen?



SETI@home: Fall/Winter 2019 Funding drive has started

We've started our 2019 funding drive. Many of you have probably received our email penned by Jeff Cobb who has been in the SETI group longer than I have. If you can't wait, you can read yours here .





Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.

Reply Quote ID: 2021182 ·

Pondonski

Send message

Joined: 15 Jul 99

Posts: 2

Credit: 320,668

RAC: 70

Joined: 15 Jul 99Posts: 2Credit: 320,668RAC: 70 Message 2021528 - Posted: 3 Dec 2019, 9:16:15 UTC - in response to Message 2021182. Wie ist diese Aussage zu verstehen?



SETI@home: Fall/Winter 2019 Funding drive has started

We've started our 2019 funding drive. Many of you have probably received our email penned by Jeff Cobb who has been in the SETI group longer than I have. If you can't wait, you can read yours here .





Because of our continued effort to be GDPR compliant, we're not sending emails to anyone with an EU/EAA email addresses, anyone who listed an EU/EAA country, or anyone who listed "International" as their country. And, of course, anyone who has opted out of our emails won't get them.





GDPR compliance is NOT an excuse. I am in the UK and I received MANY emails from USA based organisations asking if they could remain in contact. They still do.



There was plenty of time in the lead up to GDPR coming into force for you to contact your users. Terrible oversight on your part. GDPR compliance is NOT an excuse. I am in the UK and I received MANY emails from USA based organisations asking if they could remain in contact. They still do.There was plenty of time in the lead up to GDPR coming into force for you to contact your users. Terrible oversight on your part. Reply Quote ID: 2021528 ·

Cruncher Pete

Volunteer tester



Send message

Joined: 22 Jul 00

Posts: 4

Credit: 13,254,037

RAC: 8,478

Message 2022297 - Posted: 8 Dec 2019, 3:35:21 UTC - in response to Message 2020975. I need to say what I think about you asking for donations. I do not understand why you need it. You are part of Berkeley, surely, the university will receive credit and financial support to release some information on discoveries. We as your supporters on the other hand already spend thousands of dollars on equipment and the associated cost of electricity. For example, it costs me near A $3000,00 a quarter for electricity cost only running 16 machines for only BOINC use 24/7. Please explain, why should I finance your costs as well, considering that your project credits are the lowest of all BOINC Projects. We use those credits as a metric among ourselves to show how much we support a Project and why, and pride ourselves on our position of the ladder of achievers.. Why do you think we only deserve such small credits and you have the audacity to ask me to fund you as well? Reply Quote ID: 2022297 ·

Mr. Kevvy

Volunteer moderator

Volunteer tester



Send message

Joined: 15 May 99

Posts: 2868

Credit: 923,292,388

RAC: 1,810,446

Message 2022302 - Posted: 8 Dec 2019, 3:55:05 UTC - in response to Message 2022297.

Last modified: 8 Dec 2019, 4:20:52 UTC



I do not understand why you need it. You are part of Berkeley, surely, the university will receive credit and financial support to release some information on discoveries.



UC Berkeley is a public, thus partially taxpayer-funded, U.S. university. It is nigh-impossible to obtain government funding for SETI in the U.S. since 1992, when Senator William Proxmire handed out his "Golden Fleece Award," for projects which he deemed the most frivolous use of taxpayer dollars, to NASA's SETI program. Unfortunately this proved unduly influential, and this program was cancelled after only roughly a year. No publicly-funded SETI program emerged again. If the SETI@Home team could get funding from UC Berkeley, they would, but UC Berkeley won't even pay for the project's electrical or internet bandwidth costs; this basic necessity is one of the prime reasons for the steady-state donations of these regular fundraisers.



We as your supporters on the other hand already spend thousands of dollars on equipment and the associated cost of electricity. For example, it costs me near A $3000,00 a quarter for electricity cost only running 16 machines for only BOINC use 24/7.



SETI@Home was designed and intended from its inception as a more casual project for smaller participants who ran the client during idle time of their single home or work computers. If we choose to have farms of 24x7 multi-GPU machines as I also do, well... our choice and expense. No one coerced us to do so. As well you are participating in numerous other projects besides SETI@Home.



Please explain, why should I finance your costs as well, considering that your project credits are the lowest of all BOINC Projects.



BOINC itself and and SETI@Home share the same inventors and developers who set the credit standard. While it is true our credit awards are roughly half of what they would have been before "CreditNew" was introduced, it is well-known that some other projects seem to artificially award much higher credit than the Cobblestone definition allows, precisely to attract participants. Solving arcane mathematical equations certainly doesn't have the inspirational wide-ranging appeal as finding the first sign of extraterrestrial intelligence!



Hope this helps... “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

---Margaret Mead

Barring an official answer, I will see what I can do...UC Berkeley is a public, thus partially taxpayer-funded, U.S. university. It is nigh-impossible to obtain government funding for SETI in the U.S. since 1992, when Senator William Proxmire handed out his "Golden Fleece Award," for projects which he deemed the most frivolous use of taxpayer dollars, to NASA's SETI program. Unfortunately this proved unduly influential, and this program was cancelled after only roughly a year. No publicly-funded SETI program emerged again. If the SETI@Home team could get funding from UC Berkeley, they would, but UC Berkeley won't even pay for the project's electrical or internet bandwidth costs; this basic necessity is one of the prime reasons for the steady-state donations of these regular fundraisers.SETI@Home was designed and intended from its inception as a more casual project for smaller participants who ran the client during idle time of their single home or work computers. If we choose to have farms of 24x7 multi-GPU machines as I also do, well... our choice and expense. No one coerced us to do so. As well you are participating in numerous other projects besides SETI@Home.BOINC itself and and SETI@Home share the same inventors and developers who set the credit standard. While it is true our credit awards are roughly half of what they would have been before "CreditNew" was introduced, it is well-known that some other projects seem to artificially award much higher credit than the Cobblestone definition allows, precisely to attract participants. Solving arcane mathematical equations certainly doesn't have the inspirational wide-ranging appeal as finding the first sign of extraterrestrial intelligence!Hope this helps... Reply Quote ID: 2022302 ·

Wiggo "Democratic Socialist"



Send message

Joined: 24 Jan 00

Posts: 17279

Credit: 241,486,154

RAC: 175,963

Joined: 24 Jan 00Posts: 17279Credit: 241,486,154RAC: 175,963 Message 2022311 - Posted: 8 Dec 2019, 4:33:13 UTC

Last modified: 8 Dec 2019, 4:48:56 UTC The only thing that I have to say about it is that it's a bad time of the year for it as most of us are trying to get our families sorted for Xmas (as well as a few birthday's, at least in my case) at the same time.



Spring and autumn would be way better alternatives for fund raising IMHO (by March or September).



Cheers. Reply Quote ID: 2022311 ·